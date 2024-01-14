Princess Charlene's daughter Princess Gabriella is her mini me in £525 Dolce & Gabbana leather boots

It was a family affair for Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco on Saturday as the Monégasque royals stepped out at the 46th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival with their twin children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

The young royals, who marked their ninth birthday in December, marvelled at the floats, performers, live band, and elephants which descended upon the Place du Palais. This year marks 50 years of the event, which was dedicated to Prince Rainier III.

Looking immaculate as she followed in her mother's sartorial footsteps, Princess Gabriella caught the attention of royal fans as she debuted a pair of Dolce & Gabbana leather boots and a striking Dior coat.

© Getty Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were joined by their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on Saturday

The young Princess was a mini trendsetter in the £525 'Calf-Length Black Leather Boots' from D&G's Kid's collection.

Twinning with Princess Charlene, who wore the ‘Joelle’ knee-high black suede boots from Gianvito Rossi, Gabriella teamed her winter footwear with a bold leopard-print coat layered over a grey turtle-neck jumper.

© PLS Pool Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco looked so smart

The nine-year-old fashionista's honey blonde hair was styled into a straight cut with a blunt full fringe. "Princess Gabriella is a mini Princess Charlene!" penned a royal fan on Instagram style blog @royalfashionpolice, as another wrote: "The kids look very handsome, nice coats for both of them!"

"Out of topic, but Jacques looks very distinguished. Love his coat!" added another fan, who commented on the Monégasque royal's cream chino and navy wool coat combination.

© Getty Princess Gabriella's striking Dior coat caught the attention of royal fans as she strolled through The Palace Square

It's not the first time Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's children have sported designer garments.

In November last year, Jacques and Gabriella looked smart and suave in tailored outfits during Monaco's National Day. Princess Gabriella was the image of her mother in a bespoke navy coat designed by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo, marking a royal first in dainty heeled shoes.

© Getty Princess Gabriella and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023

The nine-year-old rocked the 'Betsina 40' Black Patent Leather Ballerinas from Christian Louboutin with opaque tights, flashing the iconic scarlet soles of her delicate heels with every step.

© Getty The young royal wore Louboutin shoes

Her mother, 45, defied expectations in the same outfit in a vibrant cherry-red hue.Princess Charlene's lookalike daughter has shared her love for beauty and fashion from a young age, and even joined her at the Monte Carlo Fashion Awards in 2022.

© Getty Princess Gabriella twinned with her mother in matching Didierangelo outfits and Louboutin heels

The South African-born royal divulged Gabriella's love of clothes and makeup, explaining: "Like all little girls her age, Gabriella loves princess dresses, doing her hair and even trying on my lipsticks. Gabriella has her own style and I like to encourage that individuality."