Motsi Mabuse's rarely-seen daughter follows in her footsteps with adorable daddy-daughter dance

Motsi Mabuse often keeps her five-year-old daughter out of the spotlight, not even confirming the youngster's name, but during the week the star shared a stunning video of the young girl.

As you can see in the clip below, the young girl was channelling her inner Disney princess, using an outfit from Princess Tiana while having Ariel-inspired hair, and she was following in her famous parents' footsteps as she danced around the kitchen with her father, Evgenij Voznyuk. The young girl mirrored her dad's arm movements before they linked arms, and Motsi was so proud.

In an emotional caption, the mum-of-one shared: "And we are back in the kitchen. Father and princess dance!!! To be exact princess Tiana and hair color inspired by Ariel, absolutely nothing beats being home with these two, daddy's girl."

Motsi is incredibly private about her young girl, making sure that her identity isn't shared publicly, with the only hint fans have gotten over the years is that her name is similar to Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin. During a critique on the last series, Motsi had to stop herself when she nearly revealed her daughter's name.

The star's daughter looked so sweet in the photos

In the moment, the star said: "The centre is too open, so if it's open it’s difficult for [beginning of her daughter's name]. I'm sorry. I just said my daughter's name! You know I'm a mum! Nikita and my daughter's names are quite similar. Sorry everybody!"

Alongside her daughter, Motsi is also an auntie to Oti Mabuse's newborn daughter, who was welcomed into the world over the Christmas period.

Motsi keeps her daughter out of the spotlight

And it appears that Oti is following in her sister's footsteps when it comes to the privacy of her daughter, with the dancer and judge also choosing to keep her young girl's identity out of the spotlight, although she has shared plenty of mummy and daughter moments online.

The decision hasn't been a particularly popular one amongst Oti's fans with several fans asking the star to share her daughter's name publicly, but many more have backed the star's decision to keep the name private.