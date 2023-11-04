Motsi Mabuse is radiant in vow renewal jumpsuit in beachside Maldives photos

Two years after telling HELLO! about her dreams to renew her vows, Motsi Mabuse, 42, turned her wish into a reality by jetting to the Maldives with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk.

The couple met in 2014 and tied the knot in Mallorca in 2017, with the Strictly Come Dancing judge stepping out in a stunning champagne-coloured figure-hugging gown overlaid with white lace, finished with a garland of yellow and cream flowers in her curled hair.

For her second wedding, Motsi threw out the rulebook and swapped the traditional bridal white gowns for a modern jumpsuit. In photos shared with AEDT, she walked hand-in-hand with her husband down a sandy aisle littered with red rose petals at the luxurious InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort.

Motsi looked radiant in a strapless ensemble with a sweetheart neckline, fitted trousers and a train attached to the waist. She held a bouquet of white roses wrapped in a cream cloth and secured her hair into an elegant low bun topped with a pearl-encrusted fascinator.

© Getty The couple discussed their hopes to renew their vows in 2021

Meanwhile, Evgenij looked dapper in a grey suit with a white shirt and a jazzy patterned bow tie. He leaned in for a kiss with his bride in the second romantic snap, before cutting their butterfly-decorated two-tier cake as the sunset over the ocean and sitting down for a romantic candlelight dinner.

The pair also enjoyed their honeymoon at the five-star resort, with further photos showing Motsi posing in a black and gold halterneck mini dress and snorkelling in the Indian Ocean.

Motsi and her husband Evgenij share a daughter

The South African dancer previously told HELLO! she had put a lot of thought into planning the romantic milestone.

"I want to go to the Maldives and get married again in front of our daughter," she said, adding she wanted her daughter August to be her flower girl.

"[My husband and I] met over ten years ago and we're different people now. Renewing our vows is something we really want to do – it's a thing!" added the dancer, who was previously married to Timo Kulczak from 2003 to 2014.

The couple – who run a dance school near their home in Frankfurt – put their second wedding plans on the back burner during the coronavirus pandemic. "My wish is that my husband and I will find time for us to just be 'us' and reconnect in that way," she said.

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse dances on holiday with husband

While there are no photos of her closest friends and family at her latest wedding celebration, Motsi has shared a rare glimpse of her sisters acting as bridesmaids at her first wedding.

"The bond," she captioned a candid Instagram photo showing herself getting ready with her sisters Oti and Phemelo. They both looked gorgeous in Grecian-style one-shouldered bridesmaid dresses featuring flowing skirts and embellished waists.

