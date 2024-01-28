Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares 'precious' memory with doppelganger daughter Daisy Boo

Jools Oliver enjoyed a whirlwind visit to New York with her daughter Daisy Boo Pamela and it's plain to see that the mother and daughter duo share the most wonderful bond.

Jamie Oliver's wife took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their 24-hour trip in aid of attending a Masters of the Air screening with heartthrob Austin Butler. Jools, 49, and her mini-me daughter, 20, enjoyed a VIP cinema experience and managed to squeeze in plenty of shopping and sightseeing in the Big Apple.

© Instagram Jools Oliver treated her daughter Daisy Boo Pamela to a trip to New York City

Jools penned: "24 hours in fantastic New York we laughed from the moment we left till the moment we reached home and then we were still laughing!!! find yourself a travel partner who just gets you aka the daughter! What an incredibly fun, funny precious few days xxx"

The mother of five was pictured wearing a stylish cream Borg coat, skinny jeans, and a Gucci bag. Proving she's not afraid to embrace a youthful trend, Jools donned a pair of coordinating scarlet socks paired with patent leather kitten heels.

© Instagram The mother and daughter duo watched a special Masters of the Air screening

Meanwhile, Daisy Boo was her mother's spitting image, clutching an iced coffee as she pounded the pavements.

Another snap showed the youngster bundled up against the cold in a navy jacket and flared jeans.

"Nothing beats a mother-daughter weekend EVER!!!," one follower wrote, while another branded the memories "so wonderful and precious".

© Instagram Daisy Boo was enjoying the sights of New York

The pair's mother/daughter trip was even sweeter since Jools recently confessed she was struggling without her eldest daughter Poppy, 21, who is currently travelling the world with her boyfriend Ben

In a candid and emotional post in December, Jools shared a note her daughter had written for her.

"Just when I was feeling a bit down and overwhelmed this little message arrives. I am obviously pretending that Poppy not being here for Christmas for the first time in 21 years is ok but it really isn’t," she said

© Instagram The girls enjoyed a whirlwind 24 hours in the Big Apple

"We miss her so much especially now at Christmas when emotions run especially high! I am putting this here although a little personal (she has approved)! will make me happy every time I have a scroll through Instagram.

"I very often question how I have parented and parent my little ones now, I always think I have done so many things wrong (and I know I have) but I know that I love them with every fibre of my being and I guess it proves that’s enough. Thank you Pop we love you xxx we hope you are having a wonderful, happy time my little firstborn."

© Instagram Jamie and Jools have their hands full with their five children

Jools regularly treats fans to snaps of her joyful brood with the Naked Chef star Jamie; Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom, 15, Buddy Bear, 13, and seven-year-old River Rocket.

The Olivers have plenty of space at their sprawling Essex home, Spains Hall, which they moved into in 2019.

The historic country property boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms, and a great hall, plus an additional six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables on the grounds.