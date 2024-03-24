Janette Manrara cuddles 'bestie' daughter Lyra in adorable new photo

Janette Manrara shares the sweetest bond with her daughter, Lyra Rose. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Strictly star posted a new photo from their day out at the shops. "My shopping bestie for life," she gushed in the caption.

Nailing casual chic, Janette, 40, posed in a shearling jacket, ripped jeans and statement sunglasses. Meanwhile, her mini-me daughter looked simply adorable in a beige knitted jumper and a matching hat.

Janette – who shares Lyra with her husband, and professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec – has been busier than ever with her little one lately.

© Instagram Earlier this week, Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec headed to Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's Cheshire home

Days before her latest shopping trip, Janette noted that she and Aljaž had been to Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's Cheshire home for dinner and a play date on Wednesday, and shared snaps from their fun-filled evening.

Among the featured images, the group were seen beaming together, with the four parents cuddling their children, Lyra, baby Thiago and Ella, three. But in a second snap, taken in the same position, the group appeared absolutely shattered.

"'Strictly Come Parenting'! Haha! What a day w/ these guys. @glouiseatkinson & @gorka_marquez were amazing hosts, and for the record Gorks can cook one mean meal! Delicioso!" wrote Janette. "Thanks for having us! Photo 1 is lovely…. the last one, well no words needed. #IYKYK."

The couple have spoken openly about their parenting journey

While Janette and Aljaž have posted a number of highlights from their parenting journey with Lyra, the couple have also been extremely open and honest about their struggles too.

Earlier this month, Janette revealed that up until recently, her daughter had struggled to sleep through the night.

Janette Manrara celebrates as baby Lyra sleeps through!

Taking to Instagram to update fans, Janette explained that they'd finally made a breakthrough, and hoped that it would stick. "Hi everybody. Update: we slept! We slept!" she began. "It worked. The late dream feed – didn't wake her up or take her out of the crib at night. Didn't feed her at night, didn't change her diaper at night.

"She [Lyra] woke up at four in the morning, then she woke up a little bit at five in the morning, but then I put her pacifier back in her mouth, cuddled her again and let her go back to sleep in her crib. She did so well and now she's having a nap – and now I know…not longer than an hour.

"Yeah, so she got to sleep. I don't look like it because I think I was just kind of on standby. Deep sleep doesn't exist after becoming a mother, that's for sure. Thanks so much for the advice, everybody, it worked," concluded Janette. "Fingers crossed it happens again today."

© Instagram Janette has felt empowered by motherhood

The star's jubilation was short-lived as days later, Janette revealed that Lyra had woken three times in the night between 12am and 6am, but her followers rallied around her with messages of support.

While parenting has presented new challenges, Janette feels she's also become "the strongest version" of herself since welcoming Lyra.

"This is the moment I became the strongest version of myself to date…. the moment I became a mother to a little woman," she captioned a photo from Lyra's arrival for International Women's Day.

"I hope to raise her in a world where she can do and be anything she wants to be. I will try to show her by example the importance of the self, and the love, unity, and compassion that should be shared amongst all of us always."

Echoing this sentiment in an interview with The Telegraph, Janette noted: "Becoming a mother is by far the most empowering thing I've ever done. It wasn't straightforward and we were just about to start IVF when, luckily, it happened naturally and we were able to have our beautiful little girl. The appreciation of becoming a mother becomes tenfold when you have a bit of a journey to get there."