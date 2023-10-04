Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara share adorable glimpse of baby Lyra in sweet update

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara shared their first family portraits with HELLO! a few weeks ago, and the couple are clearly such proud parents, doting on little Lyra.

On Wednesday, Aljaz shared another heart-melting glimpse into their life as a trio.

The former Strictly dancer took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a sweet family moment, as you can see in the video below…

The clip comes a few days after the doting dad posted a candid insight into family life at the weekend, when he shared the cutest picture with his little girl.

Aljaz uploaded an image of the tiny tot with her head snuggled into his neck and one of her arms clutching his T-shirt. He had one arm around Lyra as he took the selfie, which saw him beaming contentedly at the camera.

© Instagram Aljaz shared a sweet snapshot with little Lyra

Referring to his daughter's post-feed intoxication, he teasingly captioned the snapshot: "Milk wasted". The picture appeared to have been taken at the family's Cheshire home, where Aljaz and Janette recently exclusively opened up their gorgeous Disney-themed nursery to HELLO!.

The new parents gave us an exclusive tour inside Lyra's beautiful room ahead of her birth, and they went on to share another peek when the newborn joined them for her very first photoshoot.

© Instagram The couple are loving life as new parents

Adorable little Lyra sported a bow in her hair as she cuddled up to her mother in the "calm space" which deliberately features a neutral colour scheme. The couple's interior designers put their finishing touches to the beautiful room shortly before Lyra's birth, and the former Strictly Come Dancing professionals couldn’t be happier with the results.

Although she’s a huge Disney fan, Janette, 39, resisted going over the top with the theme and asked designers Carly and Derry, from Cheshire-based company Dove Interiors, for a more subtle look.

© Getty Janette and Aljaz welcomed their daughter in July

"I really wanted it to feel like a calm space, not overwhelming and loud, because the baby is going to sleep there and we’re about to enter this mad chapter of our lives, so I went for natural, neutral colours like beige and grey," she told us.

"Obviously, I'm a Disney fan but I didn’t want the room to feel overwhelming, so the ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout."

© Instagram Aljaz's mum cradling granddaughter Lyra

The centrepiece of the room is a grey Disney wall clock depicting the Magic Kingdom and various characters. "A fan of ours gave it to us as a gift years ago and it is such a beautiful piece," said Janette.

"It has all the Disney characters on it and every hour when it chimes they move. It is kind of where we started with the nursery and because it's grey and has the Disney characters on it, that kind of bled into what the rest of the nursery feels like."

© Instagram The couple taking their baby home from the hospital

While the beige, textured blackout curtains and neutral tone soft toys continue the calm theme, a dotted feature wall behind the baby’s cot, with portraits of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, add a touch of fun.