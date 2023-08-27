Strictly's Janette Manrara dotes on baby Lyra in emotional new video

Janette Manrara is a proud new mum and has been sharing insights into her experience of parenthood – both the good and the challenging – since giving birth for the first time last month.

On Sunday, the former Strictly dancer took to her Instagram Stories to share the sweetest video of her daughter Lyra, captioning it that Janette had a "tear in my eye" because of the sweet noises her little girl was making, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Janette Manrara dotes on baby Lyra in emotional new video

The adorable mother-daughter moment comes soon after the star thrilled fans with another behind-the-scenes glimpse of life as a new parent. Last week, Janette shared a sweet photo that showed her beaming with maternal happiness, clearly doting on her tiny tot.

In the snapshot, the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter looked relaxed as she cradled Lyra in her arms and smiled for the camera. Janette captioned the image: "Cozy Sunday".

© Getty Janette and Aljaz were excited to welcome their daughter last month

The ex-dancer and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, who both shot to fame on the iconic BBC programme, welcomed their daughter on 28 July, sharing the happy news on social media the following day.

The delighted couple took to Instagram with an adorable black-and-white photo to announce the news that their little girl had entered the world and the proud parents couldn't have looked happier in their first family photo.

© Instagram Janette cradling little Lyra

Mum Janette was simply glowing as she lay in a hospital bed cuddling her new bundle. Meanwhile, dad Aljaz stood behind his wife and daughter and grinned at the camera. Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji.

Friends were over the moon for the former Strictly pros, with Ashley Roberts replying: "Lyra Rose is here!!!!," next to two red love hearts and two rose emojis. GMB star Charlotte Hawkins penned: " Ah amazing!! Big congratulations to you both, sending loads of love [two red love heart emojis]."

© Instagram Aljaz's parents meeting their newest grandchild

Fans also couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting news. "Congratulations on the birth of your baby girl hope you are all doing well xx," one commented. A second posted their well wishes, adding: "Congrats guys she is so beautiful so happy for you all."

The couple revealed their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in February, telling us that they had been preparing to go through IVF when they found out the news.

© Instagram Baby Lyra Rose was born at 12.45 pm on 28 July

Detailing his reaction, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long." He added: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test.

"I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

© Getty The former dancer glowed throughout her pregnancy

The couple then described their 12-week scan, with Janette saying: "I was overwhelmed with emotion because it was real. There really was a little human being growing inside me.

"I didn't realise how much they moved; the baby was literally flipping about. "We saw the arms moving and the feet moving and it was pretty magical."