Rihanna's rarely-seen son RZA is her mini-me on rare family outing in Paris

Rihanna looked breathtaking in burgundy as she joined her long-term partner A$AP Rocky and their two young children at The Cesar Restaurant in Paris on Saturday night amid the rapper's ongoing gunfire trial.

The Barbadian singer, 35, stepped out in a merlot-hued dress adorned with a silky hood, contrasting cuffs and a sophisticated midi length as she accessorized with oversized Gucci GG Monogram sunglasses and strappy towering heels for the rare family outing.

© Splash Rihanna stepped out in Paris with her son RZA

The Umbrella singer cradled her rarely seen son RZA, one, in her arms as she exited the ritzy Italian restaurant. Her mini-me was dressed in a black puffer jacket, cherry-red sweatpants and Fenty x Puma Creeper sneakers in honour of his mom's beauty brand.

© Splash A$AP Rocky carries his daughter Riot Rose in paris

Meanwhile, rapper A$AP Rocky carried their baby daughter Riot Rose in a baby carrier as she slept under a white blanket aptly emblazoned with red roses.

The couple are in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, and recently spent the evening at the Pia ces Jaunes charity gala in honor of children and teenagers in hospital.

Inside Rihanna's new family life with A$AP Rocky

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Rihanna is currently in Paris for Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna and Rocky may be some of the biggest names in music, but the power couple have chosen to keep Riot Rose, five months, and RZA, one, largely out of the spotlight since they first became parents in 2022.

On Saturday, however, the couple put on a united front with their children despite Rocky's ongoing legal troubles. The rapper is currently dealing with a civil suit stemming from an incident in November 2021, involving former friend A$AP Relli in Hollywood, California.

Relli filed a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress against Rocky following reported usage of a firearm and a physical altercation between the two, and is asking for more than $25,000 in damages. The father-of-two is pleading not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm.

The couple rarely discuss their personal lives, though Rihanna did give an insight into how motherhood changed her relationship with Rocky in a rare interview with Vogue in March 2023. "We’re best friends with a baby," she said.

"We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer."

© ASAP Rocky on Instagram The family of three recently celebrated RZA's first birthday

The Distrurbia hitmaker added that she doesn't remember life before welcoming her son in 2022, and that the arrival has strengthened her connection with her beau.