BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst says her 'heart is exploding' in touching new update with baby Nancy

Nina Warhurst melted hearts on Tuesday with the sweetest video clips of her newborn daughter Nancy.

Taking to Instagram, the BBC Breakfast star shared a glimpse inside her sun-drenched trip to Alicante with her close friends and tiny tot. The TV star appeared to relish her well-deserved holiday complete with joyful dinners, blissful pool sessions and plenty of laughter.

In her wholesome montage, Nina, 42, included a precious snapshot of her bundle of joy smiling sweetly on a sun lounger perched in the shade. Elsewhere, the mother-of-three added a heart-melting video of Nancy floating in the pool whilst relaxing on an inflatable swimming ring. Too precious!

Captioning her holiday update, Nina in part wrote: "This weekend they invited a new tiny Sister into the Order [smiley emoji with halo]."

© Instagram Nina welcomed Nancy in July

Sharing a sneak peek inside their trip, she went on to say: "What fun we had. Recalling nun-baiting & spreading rumours about swallowed footwear, singing Brandy & Monica & the Stone Roses, watching Ants lift stuff on YouTube ('ants are well mad'), crying laughing over a 1995 interform hockey match injustice, reciting the landline number of a lad we all fancied in 1994, discussing tax returns… and a new game introduced by @catpatfox 'I bet we won't make it to each other’s funerals'. Cheery."

The star finished by adding: "The baby was spoiled rotten with cuddles and my faith in having post-Covid easy fun was restored… and my welcome committee coming home made my heart explode [red heart emoji] A top trip.

"Welcome to the sisterhood Nance. It's a ride. The best one."

© Instagram Little Nancy has grown so much already

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Look at Nancy swimming, love it," while another added: "Fantastic Nina, enjoy the break. I am looking forward to your return to our morning screens."

A third chimed in: "The best breaks are the ones with close friends, where you can say what you won't, do and say what you want, without feeling like you're being judged, [totally] relax and reset," and a fourth noted: "Beautiful little baby girl."

© Instagram The star shares Nancy with her husband Ted

The newsreader welcomed her bundle of joy back in July. In addition to Nance, Nina and her husband Ted are also doting parents to their two boys: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.

The loved-up couple have been together since 2013 after first meeting at a music festival in Croatia. They went on to tie the knot the following year in 2014.

© Instagram Nina and Ted tied the knot in 2014

On her big day, which saw the couple elope to New York, Nina looked every inch the beautiful bride in a simple white dress complete with a rounded neckline and a fitted waist.

For some added warmth, Nina wore a brown fur coat layered over her shoulders, whilst in her hands, the star could be seen clasping a bunch of radiant red roses.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance

A pair of sunglasses and a gold clutch bag finished her low-key bridal look.