Natasha Raskin Sharp delights fans with adorable new photo after welcoming first daughter

Natasha Raskin Sharp is settling into life as a new mum after welcoming her first child, a daughter named Jean, in January. Taking to social media on Thursday evening, the Antiques Road Trip star shared an adorable photo showing her baby girl swaddled in a sling while Natasha prepared for her radio show on BBC Radio Scotland.

Captioning the photo, which sees the baby's head resting against the chest of her mum, who is typing away on her laptop, Natasha penned in the caption: "Finishing off my notes for tonight's show on @BBCRadioScot - baby sling is a game changer! On air from 10pm via @BBCSounds. Join me, wherever you are."

Reacting to the sweet picture, one fan wrote in the comments section: "Adorable!!!!" while another added: "Aww Natasha looking good I hope both you & the family are doing well."

A third encouraged the new mum to take it easy as she adjusts to parenthood: "Awe, baby is very comfy but make sure you too get some rest! It's another demanding role this motherhood malarky!"

Natasha announced the arrival of her first child in January, sharing a photo of her newborn's tiny hand wrapped around her mum's fingers. "What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," she penned in the caption, before confirming that she would be taking a break from work.

© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram Natasha announced the arrival of her baby girl in January

"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy!"

Natasha, 37, returned to her radio job at the beginning of February. During her first show back, the TV star revealed her baby's gender and paid tribute to the newborn by playing David Bowie's 1973 track, The Jean Genie.

© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram Natasha pictured with her husband, Joe and newborn, Jean

After introducing the show, Natasha shared an insight into her life as a parent. "I should say that I needed those five weeks off to prepare for and adjust to my new life as a mum," she said. "Joe and I have welcomed a little baby into the world and she's just the best.

"She already has a favourite song, little Jean Sharp is a David Bowie fan," she added, before playing Bowie's song.

The presenter shares her little girl with her husband Joe Sharp, a producer on Antiques Road Trip. The couple, who first met behind the scenes of the BBC in 2013, tied the knot in 2016 in a small ceremony held in Natasha's homeland of Scotland.

© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram Natasha at home in Glasgow with her dog Bonnie

The pair live in Glasgow, and while Natasha tends to keep her relationship off of social media, she sometimes shares glimpses into her home life, posting snaps of the couple's adorable dog named Bonnie.

Back in November, the antiques expert posted several photos showing her failed attempts to take a nice picture with her fluffy companion. She quipped in the caption: "'Hey, can you take a photo of Bonnie & me?' We tried, okay? We really tried!"