AGT's Sofia Vergara, 51, shares baby joy just months after divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara recently shared joyous family news, captivating her fans with a tender snapshot amidst her personal life's upheavals.

The 51-year-old actress took to social media on Thursday to introduce the newest addition to the Vergara family.

In a heartwarming photo, the America's Got Talent alum’s relative, Alfonso Vergara, is seen cradling a newborn, radiating new beginnings and familial love.

The connection between Sofia and Alfonso, while not explicitly detailed, has been evidenced through years of shared moments, underlining the deep bonds within the Vergara clan.

"New Vergara," Sofia affectionately captioned the image, accompanied by a red heart and a celebratory emoji, inviting her followers into this moment of private joy.

This announcement comes as a beacon of happiness following Sofia's recent separation from Joe Manganiello, her husband of eight years.

The split, initiated by Joe's divorce filing in July 2023, cited irreconcilable differences, drawing a close to their shared chapter.

Despite the complexities of their separation, a prenuptial agreement in place ensures that both Sofia and Joe's assets, accumulated over their time together, remain unaffected.

This arrangement safeguards Sofia's substantial net worth, estimated at $180 million, from being compromised in the proceedings.

The couple, who did not have children together, faced no disputes over custody, simplifying their legal separation.

Speculations arose suggesting differing views on parenthood as a potential factor in their breakup, with rumors indicating Joe's desire for children contrasting with Sofia's hesitations.

Sofia later shared the real reason the couple called time on their marriage in a candid interview with Spanish newspaper El País.

"I'm newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years," the Griselda star said before confirming their differing opinions on having children played a major role in the breakup.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom,” she stated.

Sofia, who is already a mom to son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara from her marriage to Joe Gonzalez, continued: “I feel it’s not fair to the baby.

"I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Sofia added that if "love comes along" in the future, her partner has to "come with [his own] children".

Explaining why she doesn't want more children, Sofia added: "I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things."

She continued: "When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do."

Sofia and the Magic Mike actor first met in May 2014 while attending the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. One month later, they went on their first date.

Joe later admitted that Sofia initially tried to push him away, telling Haute Living: "Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out.

"Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

They enjoyed a whirlwind romance before tying the knot in November 2015 at The Breakers Palm Beach resort in Florida.

