'Modern man' Kevin Clifton praised by fans as he reveals support for Stacey Dooley and Minnie

Stacey Dooley is soon returning to screens with her latest series of Stacey Sleeps Over, and on Friday, Kevin Clifton shared a sweet insight into how he supported his partner as she filmed for the show.

Stacey was filming in the United States just months after giving birth to the couple's daughter, Minnie, who recently marked her first birthday. Making sure she was able to work, and spend time with her newborn, Kevin followed her around the country in an RV with Minnie in tow.

Alongside a gorgeous photo of Stacey standing outside a property in a jumper and short denim shorts, Kevin penned: "Stacey Sleeps Over USA is back in March! @sjdooley @wtvchannel @uktvplay #StaceyDooleySleepsoverUSA. For most of this I was in a trailer outside where she was staying looking after Minnie!"

The former Strictly pro's fans were quick to praise the "modern man" dancer, including his beloved girlfriend, who commented with a heart emoji.

One penned: "So now we'll be thinking about you in the trailer outside with Minnie, so close to your Stacey, but what great team work," while a second posted: "That must have felt a bit strange knowing she was - just there! But a wonderful time for you to bond even more with Minnie."

The couple's daughter recently marked her first birthday, and Stacey celebrated the important milestone by sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding her young girl from when Minnie was just a few weeks old.

© Instagram Kevin previously shared the RV he and Minnie lived in

"My GOD I'm feeling SO sentimental this morning," Stacey said followed by a flurry of crying emojis. In the photograph, Stacey cradled her newborn to her chest as she nursed the young girl.

The snap was too dark to make out baby Minnie's fiery red hair she shares with her mum, but several other family snaps shared by Stacey show her daughter is every inch her mini me.

© Instagram The couple's daughter recently marked her first birthday

Stacey has been in a relationship with Strictly star Kevin since 2019. While the pair seem happier than ever with their family unit, marriage doesn't appear to be on the cards for the couple.

"Marriage has never been massively important to me," the documentary-maker said in an interview with The Sun. "Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before."

© Instagram Stacey's daughter is here mini-me!

She added: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."

Kevin had been married three times before he found love with Stacey. He first wed at the age of 20 to a woman believed to be Anna Melnikova, his former professional Latin dance partner. At 24, he found love again with Clare Craze, his co-star on the international tour of the dance show Burn the Floor.

© Instagram Marriage doesn't appear to be on the cards for Kevin and Stacey

When he and his second wife "drifted apart," Kevin struck up a romance with his fellow Strictly co-star Karen Hauer, tying the knot in 2015 before they decided to separate.

