Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie is her absolute clone as she marks major milestone

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are getting ready for their first Christmas as parents and as the family begins to decorate their home, the proud mum took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her baby girl.

Minnie was well and truly getting involved as the young girl was seen holding a string of Christmas lights and appeared to be trying to wrap them around a desk light. The tot looked so sweet in an animal-print onesie with baby socks and she was the embodiment of Stacey with strands of auburn-coloured hair seen on the top of her head.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares rare home video of Kevin Clifton and baby daughter Minnie

Although Stacey didn't note this in her caption, many fans were quick to pick up on the fact that Minnie was standing entirely upright in the photo and they celebrated the young girl marking this milestone.

One enthused: "The Queen is standing. She's now in charge of all interior design," while The One Show presenter Alex Jones noted: "Ah, she's up on her feet," alongside an applauding emoji.

© Instagram Fans were excited to see Minnie standing up

A third joked: "Love it, standard baby game, one sock on, one sock off, totally ignoring baby toys, beeline for electrical household items!" while a fourth added: "So cute! Her outfit game is strong as well, can't beat a bit of animal print!" and a fifth penned: "Up and at 'em. No stopping her now. Enjoy. First steps are coming and will fill you with more joy than you thought possible."

Minnie has gotten involved in all parts of Stacey's life, even following her parents to the United States when the Stacey Sleeps Over presenter filmed for a new series, and she even cameoed as the documentary maker told fans about her new series of DNA Secrets.

© Instagram Minnie joined Stacey and Kevin in the United States

In a video, Stacey shared: "Gang, I hope you're alright," before slipping immediately back into mum-mode and looking down to Minnie on her lap, saying: "Get that out of your mouth, please."

The mother-of-one continued: "DNA, the last episode of this series is out in half an hour, BBC Two, I have had the most brilliant time filming this." At the end of the clip, Stacey blew her followers a kiss and said "ciao" before baby Minnie let out an adorable noise.

© Instagram Stacey is one proud mum

Stacey then posted a follow-up video, correcting herself as the episode was due to air at a different time. She said: "LOL. My episode isn't on, I don't know why. So, I guess it's going to be on next week, sorry about that, I had no idea. Alright, have a nice evening, bye!"

In the videos, Stacey can be seen lying down in their double king-size bed as former Strictly star, Kevin – who won the show alongside Stacey in 2019 – is seen lying next to her.

© Instagram Stacey is rarely away from her baby daughter

A few details of the couple's bedroom are noticeable in the video including their stylish grey headboard which has a cream stitching effect in a striped pattern. The pair are also lucky enough to have large fluffy white pillows and, in the first video, a blue and beige patterned cushion can be seen next to Stacey as she coos over her daughter.

Stacey has previously shared photos showing off the seriously chic home she shares with Kevin. The couple, who began dating after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing, recently moved into their new pad which features generously sized rooms, high ceilings and beautiful décor.