Stacey Dooley shares glimpse into major milestone regarding baby Minnie

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have been melting the hearts of their fans all year round as they share their sweet moments with their baby girl Minnie, who they welcomed back in January.

Now that the young girl is nine months old, the pair decided it was time for some alone time, which also meant that it was the first time that her Strictly star parents trusted someone else with her care. However, in a photo shared on her Instagram Stories, she revealed that she and her boyfriend were only gone for three hours.

In the sweet snap, Stacey and Kevin had gone out to enjoy a spot of retail therapy, with the documentary maker channelling her inner Geri Halliwell-Horner by going for an all-white outfit to go with her stunning auburn locks and pair of sunglasses.

Kevin was the polar opposite of his beloved as the former Strictly professional decided to go for an all-black outfit, which even extended to his hat that kept him warm for the late October day.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin enjoyed some time to themselves

The couple, who recently returned from some time in the United States, delighted fans last week when Stacey shared a photo of her young girl and commented how "chic" the tot looked.

Minnie relaxed in her pram, wearing a knitted strawberry-pink jumper that was covered with a matching pattern, alongside a pair of baby jeans and a knitted hat to keep her head warm.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie in January

"The chicest there is," the mum-of-one said alongside the adorable photo of her baby girl. The parents have chosen not to reveal Minnie's face, so Stacey covered it with a set of bow and crying face emojis.

Kevin, meanwhile, shared a selection of gifts that Disney had sent for the young girl on his Instagram Stories, including a book from the Disney Museum, a jigsaw puzzle celebrating the brand's 100th anniversary, and a plush toy of Minnie Mouse.

© Instagram The couple dote on their baby girl

Minnie is following in her parents' footsteps as they revealed she is becoming obsessed with Strictly Come Dancing. In a clip shared by the couple, Minnie was entranced as she watched the opening number on the show's Movie Night, which paid tribute to Disney on its 100th anniversary, including a special appearance from Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

"NO I'M NOT OKAY," Stacey first wrote in her caption alongside a string of crying emojis, adding: "First time I've been home for Strictly and legit Minnie loves it. I feel so emosh. Her little face watching her Daddy's show. For every parent that messaged us when we did the show… NOW I GET IT, it's a different show through your [baby's] eyes."

© Instagram The pair were recently in the United States

The couple recently had a big day to celebrate, as Kevin marked his 41st birthday. Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared a snap of her other half holding Minnie whilst standing in their Scandi-style kitchen next to large balloon letters that spelled out 'Daddy' and '41'.

Fans praised the adorable photo in the comments section, with one person writing: "Aww look at his face. He looks well chuffed. Bless him," while another added: "Awww, hope you had the best day Kev!"