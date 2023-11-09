Tom Daley discusses 'dramatic changes' with Dustin Lance Black following marriage

Tom Daley, 29, has made a very candid confession about his marriage to Dustin Lance Black, 49, admitting it's "not all plain sailing."

The couple's love story began after they met at a mutual friends' dinner in Los Angeles in 2013, and Dustin later told Out magazine in 2016 that it was "love at first sight." They even began discussing weddings and babies within the first week!

They announced their engagement in October 2015 and tied the knot in May 2017 in a Shakespeare-themed ceremony at Bovey Castle, Devon. Not long after they tied the knot, Tom discussed the ups and downs in their relationship and said they made some "dramatic changes" going from a long-distance relationship to living together as a married couple.

"Our relationship is far from perfect. We have really tough times and struggles," he began on Attitude Magazine's podcast.

"For example, we went long distance for a very, very, long time: he was in LA, I was living in London. We would spend sometimes five weeks apart.

"And it's something that was really, really tough and we've had to make massive and dramatic changes in our lives in order to be able to live together and see each other all the time. So it's not all plain sailing," said Tom, who welcomed son Robbie via surrogacy in June 2018 and son Phoenix in March 2023.

In their wedding video, Dustin also touched on the couple overcoming challenges. "When Tom and I met four years ago, I knew instantly that I was in trouble," he said.

"I knew I'd met my match. I'd met someone who could inspire me, someone who I could admire but also somebody who would naturally be my best friend.

"It didn't hurt that he was incredibly cute and charismatic and didn't let me get away with a thing. It just seems that he and I have been able to overcome every single challenge of distance and time apart and it just brings us closer and closer together."

Proving they're now stronger than ever, they have also both gushed about their blissfully happy married life. In a YouTube video, Tom said: "There's something about married life that just changes the way that you think, the way that you feel - how secure you are, just that everyday life seems a whole lot better. It was nice to have him home and be here and be with me while I was training. My training got better and better."

