Amal and George Clooney welcome adorable new addition to their family - photos
Puppy love! Amal and George Clooney welcome adorable new addition to their family

The Hollywood A-listers have expanded their family, introducing 'Nelson' to the world on Saturday

Amal Clooney and George Clooney debut their new puppy Nelson
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
George and Amal Clooney looked smitten as they proudly took a stroll with the adorable new addition to their family - a St Bernard puppy called Nelson.

The Hollywood power couple were photographed meandering through the picturesque village streets of Cotignac in the South of France on Saturday with their puppy in tow -  believed to have been a surprise for Amal's 46th birthday

Looking effortlessly chic, the civil rights lawyer donned a vintage Pierre Cardin suede dress all the way from the 1960s. With a pleated skirt, thick suede belt fastened by a geometric buckle, and a rich caramel-hued suede, Amal looked divine in the one-of-a-kind number.

Amal and George Clooney walking with their dog Nelson in France
George surprised his wife on her 46th birthday with a Saint Bernard puppy called Nelson.

She paired her ensemble with towering leather boots, oversized sunglasses and a Prada 'Cleo' brushed leather shoulder bag. 

Amal Clooney cradles a St Bernard puppy
Puppy love: The fluffy pooch was cradled by Amal after getting tired on his walk

Her sweetest accessory, however, was the fluffy St Bernard pooch, who appeared to find the cobbled streets of Cotignac a bit too tiresome after a while. 

Taking to dog-mom duties like a natural, Amal swept up the bundle of joy, laughing as she cradled the canine for much of its sun-soaked walk in the Cote d'Azur.

Civil rights lawyer Amal looked to have immediately fallen head over heels in love with the fluffy bundle of joy as she carried it in her arms as the loved-up couple walked through the streets of Contingac
The brunette beauty looked sublime in a vintage suede dress as she walked Nelson through Contingac

She and George, 62, who was dressed down in jeans and a navy polo shirt, visited an art gallery and were joined by friends for lunch on the terrace of the gourmet Picotte restaurant. 

Amal and George Clooney walking side by side with their new dog Nelson in Amal's arms
The Clooneys looked smitten with their new family member

Nelson is not the first St Bernard in the Clooney family. The charming pup will be joining the family's much-loved pooch Rosie, who is named after George's late aunt Rosemary. 

The Clooneys' puppy appeared to be well behaved on his walk
The Clooneys' puppy appeared to be well behaved on his walk

The Ocean's Eleven actor has long been recognised for his passion for rescuing animals, who end up travelling the world with him. He previously owned cocker spaniel Einstein, who died in 2017, and the couple have since rescued basset hound Millie and Louie, another spaniel. 

George and Amal later enjoyed lunch with their friends, with Nelson the St Bernard sat at their feet
George and Amal later enjoyed lunch with their friends, with Nelson the St Bernard sat at their feet

Amal and George's latest addition comes after reports the couple had secretly purchased a reported $8.3 million 18th Century home, Domain Le Canadel, in 2021. 

The idyllic property is situated on an enchanting and sprawling 425-acre Provence wine estate, and comes equipped with a pool, tennis court, boules pitch, vast gardens, an ornamental lake, olive grove and 25-acre vineyard. 

George and Amal Clooney have secretly moved to a magnificent new hideaway home in the South of France
George and Amal Clooney have secretly moved to a magnificent new hideaway home in the South of France

The estate is just a 25-minute drive from Chateau Miraval, formally co-owned by George's close friend and fellow actor Brad Pitt, and ex-wife Angelina Jolie

The couple's sprawling home on the Cote d'Azur is just one of many magnificent properties in their multi-million dollar property portfolio. 

The Clooneys showed Nelson round his new home
The Clooneys showed Nelson round his new home

George has owned an estate in Lake Como, Villa Oleandra, for over 20 years, while the couple also spend half their time raising twins Ella and Alexander, six, in Sonning-on-Thames, Berkshire.

