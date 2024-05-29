Ant McPartlin's close bond with teenage stepdaughters whose names he's got tattooed

Ant McPartlin is a proud father of three after welcoming his son Wilder into his blended family with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

The Saturday Night Live presenter has kept his private family life with Anne-Marie largely under wraps, but he has left a few hints about his close bond with her daughters Daisy and Poppy.

© Getty Anne-Marie welcomed her daughters with her ex-husband before starting a relationship with Ant

The former PA shares her teenage kids with her ex Scott Corbett, with whom she split in 2018. Since then, Ant has ensured he has welcomed them into his family, even going so far as to pay a permanent tribute to them on his body in the form of a tattoo.

Tattoo tribute

© Instagram Ant has his stepdaughters' names tattooed on his arm

Ant revealed his sentimental inking during the birth announcement for his newborn son. The doting father was pictured cuddling Wilder, showing off his large family tree tattoo featuring a nickname for his wife, Amzie, his two stepdaughters, and beloved dogs, Milo, Bumble and Hurley.

He captioned the photo: "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

After some thought he had left his chocolate labrador's name off his tattoo, he later clarified on X: "Hey all, I just wanted to say thank you so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder. He's doing great.

"Glad you loved the tattoo as well. For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn't on the family tree… he was!! He was just covered by our newborn. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks."

Rare comments on stepdaughters

© Getty/Karwai Tang The I'm a Celebrity host has rarely commented on his blended family since his wedding in August 2021

Ant has only made one other public reference to his stepdaughters, describing them as "socially aware."

"I've got two step-daughters, 13 and 15, and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s – than I still am," he said in an interview with The Telegraph.

"It's not going to be our generation that saves the world. Look at Greta Thunberg, single-handedly almost making the world aware of climate change. It's that kind of energy that this generation has got and they'll save the rest of us."

Wedding roles

© Karwai Tang Daisy and Poppy acted as bridesmaids for their mother

Ant and Anne-Marie got engaged in December 2020, with Ant popping the question with a four-carat diamond ring following afternoon tea.

They tied the knot on 7 August 2021 at St Michael's Church in Heckfield, Hampshire in front of guests such as Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Dermot O'Leary and Christine Lampard.

Anne-Marie's teenagers had a special role in the couple's wedding. They were pictured in matching lilac bridesmaid dresses as they joined their mother outside the church.

The MailOnline later reported that Ant mentioned them in his speech at his private wedding reception at Heckfield Place, revealing they call him 'dad.'

