Sophie Ellis-Bextor is seeing quite the renaissance in her singing career right now, following the song Murder on the Dancefloor featuring in the cult movie Saltburn.

The singer, 44, has just performed the 2001 hit on America's Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and is having her moment in the spotlight once again.

Sophie's music career took off in the nineties with her dance floor classic Groovejet (If this ain't love) collab with Spiller. Her solo career blossomed, and more recently, the star kept our spirits up during the pandemic with her wonderful kitchen discos, streamed live from her West London home.

TITLE: Sophie reveals that Murder on the Dancefloor has a royal fan

The star is also a mum to five children, all boys, with her husband Richard Jones, bassist in the band The Feeling. The couple met in 2002 when Richard auditioned for Sophie's tour band, and they married in 2005. They welcomed their first child just eight months after getting together.

Their children are Sonny, 19, Kit, 14, Ray, 11, Jesse, seven, and Mickey, four.

Sophie previously told MailOnline about her brood: "Five of anything is a lot. I love the chaos of big family life, luckily. There are always things happening. One is running, another has brought four friends over."

Her eldest child Sonny has left home, but he hasn't gone far, as Sophie told the publication: "My oldest son is 19 now and he's just moved out to live with my mum, 10 minutes away, it's quite wholesome!"

See photos of Sophie's family below…

Sophie's husband Sophie recently shared this snap of herself and her husband, writing: "Me and my [heart emoji] Happy Valentine’s, @richardjonesface. So many adventures together… so much fun."

Her youngest son Sophie posted this cute picture of her son Mickey buying his first school shoes. She wrote: "I actually can’t believe Mickey is already gearing up for school… feels like just yesterday he was toddling around and taking his first steps!"

Father's Day A lovely photo of dad Richard with his sons. Sophie posted: "Happy Father’s Day to @richardjonesface... who manages to keep his cool even when his offspring don’t. I actually don’t even know if he realised what was going on behind him when he took this photo."

Feeling festive This is such a charming moment captured by Sophie showing two of her sons by the Christmas tree.

Family day out! "Thank you for having us along, @legolandwindsor for the fabulous #brickortreat spooky celebrations," Sophie wrote on Instagram. "We had such a brilliant day - and have done every time we go. Frequent visitors!"

Sleepover time Sophie shared this snap of her son Ray's 10th birthday – what a big spoil. She said: "After 2 years without birthday parties, I wanted Ray’s 10th to be extra lovely for him. Big thanks to the amazing @sleepyteepeeuk who gifted the sleepover and made it really special. Ray was beaming the whole time."

The big one eight Sophie and Richard celebrated their eldest son Sonny turning 18, posting this photo and writing: "My baby is 18! Happy birthday to my beautiful boy. Sonny - it’s been such a special thing to see you grow into such a gorgeous person. We all love you so much."