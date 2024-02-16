Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's long-haired son looks so different from his brother in new photos

Justin Timberlake is cherishing his time with his family at their home in Montana before he heads off on tour later this year.

In a belated Valentine's Day post, Jessica Biel, celebrated the three boys in her life, her husband, and their two children, Silas, eight, and Phineas, three.

The notoriously private family don't often share photos of their children on social media so fans were delighted when she did.

© Monica Schipper/GA Jessica and Justin rarely share photos of their kids

While glimpses of their kids are normally limited to photos of them in costume or taken from a distance, this time, The Sinner actress put them front and center and her followers couldn't get over how different the siblings are.

While Silas' face remained obscured, in one image Phineas was sitting on his dad's shoulders and his rosy, chubby cheeks and cute smile could clearly be seen.

The other was captured from behind as the brothers ate their lunch while watching an episode of SpongeBob Square Pants in their luxury home.

Phineas' adorable long, blonde hair cascaded over his shoulders in both images and Silas wore his dark hair in a grownup, short cut.

© Instagram The pair are raising their kids in Montana

Fans were stunned by how different they looked and commented: "Did not expect JT's son to have such dark hair. That's crazy," while another said: "The blond Justin curls," and a third remarked: "So cute, look at their contrast of hair."

Justin adores family life away from the spotlight but is ready to thrust himself back into the public eye with a new tour.

© Startraks/Shutterstock They adore parenthood

He shared the news during a fun segment on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, recently, which can be viewed below.

The world tour will support Justin's forthcoming collection "Everything I Thought It Was", which is his first solo album in more than six years.

Speaking to Jimmy, Justin also referenced his kids when he confessed: "They're both so cute. They run our house. It's crazy."

He previously said of fatherhood: "Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," so being away from his loved ones will be difficult to handle while he's on tour.

© Photo: Instagram Jessica admits parenthood isn't glamorous

Jessica is also passionate about being a mom, but admits it's not a glam role, calling it: "The No. 1 most unsexy job in the world".

That being said, she told Hoda Kotb on Today that, "it's the best job, most days, and then it can be the most challenging job."

