Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are set to spend some time apart after the singer shared huge news on Thursday.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Justin revealed he was going on tour.

While it's certainly a hugely exciting time for Justin, it'll be bittersweet as the "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" will take him away from Jessica and their boys Silas, eight, and Phineas, two.

WATCH: Justin Timberlake announces he's going on tour

Jimmy teased the information out of Justin in a fun segment which can be viewed above. "Is there something you'd like to announce?" he asked, pushing his guest to make the reveal.

But Justin feigned innocence by asking: "What is happening right now?" When he eventually said: "Oh yeah, I’m going on tour," the audience erupted in applause and Jimmy laughed.

© Startraks/Shutterstock Jessica and Justin are raising their children out of the spotlight

The world tour will support Justin's forthcoming collection "Everything I Thought It Was", which is his first solo album in more than six years.

Justin and Jessica keep their children out of the limelight and are raising them in Montana where they have an idyllic life.

He made reference to his children ahead of his tour announcement telling Jimmy: "During the pandemic we had our second son, which was unbelievable," before adding: "He's so cute, they're both so cute. They run our house. It's crazy."

Justin adores being a dad

He explained how his children are used to him spending some time away from home as he would take time out for "writers camps" while creating his latest music.

"I was going back and forth, two weeks writing, then coming back for a month," he said.

While Justin and Jessica may decide to tour as a family when it kicks off in April 2024, it's more likely that the Candy actress will remain at their home with their boys.

© Monica Schipper/GA Jessica will likely stay in Montana while Justin heads off on tour

Silas attends school and Jessica has spoken about their family routine in the past. Justin will miss his wife and kids while on the road and has previously said of fatherhood, "Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined."

She's also praised him for being a hands-on dad, penning a sweet tribute on Father's Day that read: "To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world," she wrote. "I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that [expletive]. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

As for keeping their children out of the spotlight, Justin told Dax Shepard while visiting his Armchair Expert podcast: "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.