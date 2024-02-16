Katie Holmes' clever parenting trick that's protected teenage daughter Suri during her childhood

Katie Holmes is a doting mom to 17-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, who is growing up fast!

This year, Suri will be turning 18 and likely will leave home to go to college this fall. It's safe to say that Katie and Suri have a close knit relationship, from what little we've seen of the pair out and about together, and from what the actress has said about motherhood in interviews.

Incredibly protective, Katie has ensured that Suri - despite being the daughter of two of the most famous stars in Hollywood - has been kept out of the spotlight during her younger years.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Katie Holmes' daughter Suri sounds just like her as she showcases singing voice

Parenting expert at The Baby Shower, Heidi Skudder, and founder of Positively Parenthood, opened up to HELLO! about Katie's parenting style, and how she's crafted the perfect balance by giving Suri some exposure into the spotlight - mainly through her work projects - without having her privacy invaded.

She said: "Katie appears to have an incredibly responsive style of parenting when It comes to her relationship with Suri.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes has protected Suri from the spotlight during her childhood

She has talked in the past about how much she loves being a mother and she no doubt gives a lot to her mother/daughter relationship.

"Bringing a daughter up in the spotlight is not easy, but it appears that Katie has struck the balance really well, with Suri being involved in some of Katie’s work activities, yet being kept out of the spotlight and not overexposed, especially when it comes to social media which can prove really very challenging for young girls today.

A rare photo of Suri when she was younger, posted by Katie

"I would imagine Katie either comes from a very close and loving family herself and/or has worked hard on ensuring that she stays connected to her daughter, by being open and honest about emotions and feeling so that Suri feels as though she can talk to Katie whenever she needs to. A beautiful mother/daughter relationship and one to be celebrated."

Suri appeared in Katie's 2022 film, Alone Together, singing Blue Moon in the opening credits. She also sang in 2021's Rare Objects.

© Gettu Katie Holmes' daughter is likely going to fly the nest this year

Katie also dedicated the movie to her daughter. At the very end of the credits for film, it reads: "This film is dedicated to SURI."

The Dawson's Creek star spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in Alone Together and said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing.

© Getty Katie has raised Suri in New York City

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'." On being asked why she chose Suri for the job, she responded: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.