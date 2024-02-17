Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell become grandparents for eighth time: 'Hearts overflowing'

Goldie Hawn is a grandmother once again! Her son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner welcomed their second son on February 13, and have shared the first details of his birth with fans, revealing he was born one week early.

"Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing," Meredith captioned the post which showed Meredith sitting in a hospital bed cradling her newborn as Wyatt leaned over and kissed his wife.

Celebrity friends were quick to comment, with Jillian Bell writing: "I cannot wait to meet sweet Boone!!! Congratulations you two!" and Zach Braff leaving a string of heart emojis.

Wyatt, who starred in Apple TV+ drama Monarch, is the only son of Goldie and Kurt Russell, who also appeared in Monarch as the older version of Wyatt's character; Goldie and Kurt are also parents to Kate and Oliver Hudson, whom Goldie welcomed with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and Boston Russell whose mother is Kurt's ex-wife Season Hubley.

© Todd Williamson Actors Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy

Meredith confirmed her pregnancy in November 2023, sharing a gorgeous picture of her baby bump. In the snap, the actress poses nude in a bathtub, positioned on a stone tile floor, and flower petals floating in the water, and although it was unclear if it from her first or second pregnancy, the caption pays tribute to the "transition" women go through after becoming a mother, from the positive to the negative – and her words sparked a major reaction in her followers, who praised her honest letter which she said was originally sent to a friend via text.

"When your baby [is] born, you are reborn. This time as a mother. The essence of who you are, all the magic that makes you so singularly YOU is there but she might be a stranger to you for a little while," Meredith penned.

© Instagram Meredith shared this picture of her pregnancy

Meredith, who welcomed her first son with Wyatt in 2021, continued: "I felt so lonely and tired in those early days. And I wish someone had told me how normal that is, and how it’s no way indicative of the mother I would be.

"Looking back if I had only looked at this time as a surreal hole in the universe and in time where time is not what it has ever been, you are not who you’ve ever been , your partner is being reborn as well so your relationship is not as it’s ever been, and to tread lightly because it’s all merely a season, and as is in all life, we will end up coming out of a season looking back and viewing it as one of the most beautiful hard poetic shocking loving soul melting heavenly hellish moments in time."

Wyatt met wife while filming comedy drama Folk Hero & Funny Guy in 2016. They are also parents to son Buddy, two.