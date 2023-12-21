Goldie Hawn's famous family enjoy festive party ahead of new beginnings for youngest son Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt Russell is about to become a father for the second time, and he can't wait!

The Hollywood couple's only child and his wife, Meredith Hagner, recently announced the news that they were expecting their second son, and they are embracing the holiday season and the happy news all at the same time.

This week, the celebrity couple hosted a festive party at their home in Los Angeles, which was attended by. their famous family, including Kate Hudson and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

Meredith shared a number of photos on social media from the special evening, including a beautiful shot of her and Wyatt smiling in their festive attire, and another of Kate's daughter Rani waiting to see Santa.

Another photo gave a glimpse into the couple's beautiful house, focusing on their fireplace, which had three stockings hanging up, with Wyatt, Meredith, and their young son Buddy's names on.

Just last weekend, Meredith shared the news that her and Wyatt were expecting another boy. The actress posted a beautiful series of black-and-white photos of herself cradling her baby bump, alongside the caption: "So excited to share we have another little boy coming in Feb. Deeply, deeply grateful."

She then credited the pictures: "@stella.chyun." Meredith's sister-in-law Kate was one of the first to respond to the happy post, writing: "Love you," while Adam Devine, who recently revealed he was expecting his second child with wife Chloe Bridges, wrote: "Congrats!! Chloe is due in February too!!!"

© Getty Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are expecting their second child

The new baby will be Goldie and Kurt's eighth grandchild. They are also grandparents to Wyatt and Meredith's two-year-old son Buddy, as well as Oliver Hudson and Erin Hagner's three children, Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio, and Kate's three children - Ryder, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson - Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Wyatt and Meredith's baby is likely to be kept out of the spotlight, as their son Buddy has never been pictured out in public, and has only featured in a handful of candid pictures posted by Meredith on social media, which never reveal his face to protect his privacy.

© Getty Images Wyatt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

The doting mom did share a heartfelt message after posting her first baby bump photo on social media back in November though, shortly after it had been announced that she was pregnant again.

The caption paid tribute to the "transition" women go through after becoming a mother, from the positive to the negative. It began: "When your baby [is] born, you are reborn. This time as a mother.

© Steve Granitz Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell with their family

"The essence of who you are, all the magic that makes you so singularly YOU is there but she might be a stranger to you for a little while. There’s a new stranger attached to you both physically and energetically, and the you that has been 36 years in the making will exist in a different energy entirely. She exists in the surreal portal of the universe that is: newborn."

While admitting that in the early days after welcoming her first son in 2021, she felt "so lonely and tired," she wished that then, someone had told her "how normal that is, and how it's no way indicative of the mother I would be."

Goldie with Wyatt and Meredith

She concluded the lengthy message with: "So know when you’re eating a slice of pizza over your baby's head, and your partner is exhausted and The Bachelor is on in the background and every idea of motherhood existing in an Instagram-filtered-Doen-dress-wearing-heaven has been shattered, know that it’s a gust of wind.

"And not long in the not so distant future you and your baby will be dancing together in the kitchen to Lizzo and you’ll bring your unique you-ness to your mothering, and you and your lover will be out at a party and you all will be hiking together and it will all be as it should be. I promise you you will be the most amazing mother. I know."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.