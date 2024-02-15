Hilary Swank shares rare post of her grown-up twins and finally reveals their unique names

In an intimate moment shared with the world, Hilary Swank shared an image of her grown-up twin babies to her followers, revealing their unique names.

The two-time Oscar winner took to Instagram, presenting a candid shot of her twins sitting on the sandy shores, with their names, Aya and Ohm, affectionately inscribed in the sand beside them.

Hilary, anticipating a bustling week full of talk show appearances to discuss her latest film and an exciting new partnership, chose the day of love, Valentine's Day, to unveil the names of her "two little loves" to her fans first.

Alongside the heartwarming image, Hilary wrote, "Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine’s Day P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

This post comes after a remarkable year for Hilary, who has often kept her personal life away from the limelight.

Welcoming her twins was among the "many blessings" she acknowledged in 2023, referring to her children as the "Angel Babies" who transform every day into the best one yet.

"Dancing into The New Year with so many blessings from 2023," the 49-year-old actress expressed through her social media, sharing her awe, wonder, and deep gratitude for the abundance of magic that surrounded her in every aspect.

Her message of heartfelt thanks was accompanied by a fan-made image capturing her in a moment of joyful dance.

"Starting obviously, with the blessings of my Angel Babies, who make everyday, the best day ever."

She continued: "Thank you, 2023! 2024, I can’t wait to collaborate with you on making new art, new moments, and new resolutions come true!!

This past year has indeed been a remarkable one for Swank, who embraced motherhood with the birth of her twins alongside her husband, Philip Schneider, when she was 48.

The journey to parenthood was not without its challenges, as Hilary alluded to the difficulties she faced. However, the joy that her son and daughter brought made every obstacle worth overcoming.

"Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven," she wrote during Easter, sharing the first glimpse of her newborns and encapsulating the celestial joy they have brought into her life.

The Hollywood star had revealed her pregnancy during an interview on Good Morning America in October 2022, six months before giving birth.

Hilary was talking to GMA anchor Robin Roberts, while talking about her show, Alaska Daily. Robin told the viewers that Hilary had something "you'd like to share".

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado - witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private.

