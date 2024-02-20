Rihanna often finds herself the center of attention but there's an extra-special reason for her to steal the limelight on Tuesday – it's her birthday!

The Umbrella singer marks her 36th birthday on February 20 and it will no doubt feel very different to last year's as this will be the first time she celebrates her special day as a mom of two.

WATCH: Inside Rihanna's private family life

In 2023, the singer was pregnant with her second son when she dined out at her favorite Santa Monica restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, with her partner, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna is fiercely private when it comes to her growing family, so she didn't divulge how she spent the day with her then-only son, RZA before she enjoyed a romantic meal for two with A$AP.

It will no doubt be the same this year, with Rihanna opting for a private family celebration with RZA and her youngest son, Riot Rose, before spending some alone time with their dad.

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky with son RZA

The singer shocked her fans and millions of viewers when she revealed her pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023.

© Rihanna Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents to two sons

In a moment that will go down in celebrity pregnancy announcements history, Rihanna emerged on the stage at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for her first live performance in seven years rubbing her growing baby bump.

Riot Rose was born in August 2023, a little over a year after RZA's birth in May 2022.

© Getty Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 Super Bowl

The Diamonds singer has made no secret of her desire to have a large family in the past, telling British Vogue in 2020: "I'll have kids. Three or four of 'em."

During another interview with the publication following her second pregnancy reveal, she once again expressed her hopes for more children. "Listen, I'm down for whatever," she said.

"My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here. I'm open [to whatever baby sex next]. Girl, boy. Whatever."

© Instagram Rihanna would love to have more children

While the singer is protective of her family, she has shared some photos of her brood in the past, which has revealed her "nurturing" parental style, according to experts.

"From the photos, we have seen Rihanna seems to be a very nurturing and well-attached mother balancing her public and private life demands," Pip Davies, midwife at The Baby Show, and known to many as Midwife Pip, told HELLO!

Rihanna's baby son RZA

Lucy Shrimpton, founder of The Sleep Nanny, also opened up to HELLO! about Rihanna's approach to motherhood.

She said: "From what I can see, Rihanna seems to have massively embraced becoming a mom. She's a very proud mom and not compromising on who, successfully combining her children into her lifestyle, dressing and performing how and when she wants.

"Rihanna seems to be fiercely protective. She's like a lioness, protective of her cubs – not letting people criticize or talk about her kids."

© Jackson Lee A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are open to baby number 3

There's no doubt Rihanna loves being a mother and has admitted that she can't even picture her life now before she had kids.

"Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything," she told Vogue. "You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever.

© ASAP Rocky on Instagram Rihanna is celebrating her first birthday as a mom of two

"You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn't matter."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.