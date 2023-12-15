Mark Ruffalo melts hearts on special outing with rarely-seen daughter Bella Noche, 18

Mark Ruffalo is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood but it's clear the A-lister puts family first.

The Academy Award nominee stepped out for the screening of his brand new film, Poor Things, in London on Thursday evening and made the glitzy outing a family affair by bringing along his beloved wife and daughter.

Posing on the red carpet at the Barbican Centre, Spotlight actor Mark was seen standing proudly beside his wife of 23 years, Sunrise Coigney, and their 18-year-old Bella for photographs. In one photo, the Hulk star places a loving arm around his daughter as he kisses her cheek. Another snap showed the father-daughter duo laughing and they draped their arms around each other.

© Dave Benett Bella Noche Ruffalo and Mark Ruffalo attend the UK Gala Screening of "Poor Things" at the Barbican Centre on December 14, 2023 in London, England

Mark, 56, looked extremely dapper in navy pinstripe trousers with a matching jacket, complete with a navy turtleneck jumper underneath to keep out the London chill and finished off with black shoes.

Sunrise matched with her husband on the suit front and looked elegantly chic in an all-black ensemble consisting of a double-breasted jacket with tailored trousers. The 51-year-old actress polished off the outfit with some slingback heels and eye-catching jewellery.

Bella meanwhile rocked a fashion-forward look. The 18-year-old donned a white shirt with khaki trousers with a beige torso belt crossed over. Bella opted for cool comfort with a pair of Adidas sneakers.

© Mike Marsland Sunrise Coigney, Bella Noche Ruffalo and Mark Ruffalo attend the "Poor Things" UK Gala Screening at Barbican Centre on December 14, 2023 in London, England

Mark and Sunrise met in Hollywood in the late 1990s and have been the picture of romance ever since. The 13 Going on 30 actor explained previously to Men's Journal how he and Sunrise crossed paths – literally – while walking the streets of Los Angeles in 1998 and were introduced by a mutual friend. "I saw her and was like, 'I'm going to marry that girl'."

WATCH: The official trailer for Mark Ruffalo's new film, Poor Things

The actors wed in 2000 but one year later, they faced a tough time when Mark was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Fortunately, the star had a successful operation and in 2001 they welcomed their first child, son Keen. In 2005, the couple welcomed Bella Noche, and two years later they welcomed their second daughter, Odette.

© Karwai Tang Mark Ruffalo with his Poor Things co-stars, Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe

The family tend to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight, but the children on occasion have joined their dad at film premieres and the father-of-three has shared the odd photo of his children to mark milestones.

When Bella turned 18 back in April, Mark shared a photo to his Instagram along with a caption explaining how proud he was of the person Bella has grown into. "Happy 18th birthday @belladogood. You live your life like a comet across the sky—burning bright and beautiful. Keep going kid. So proud of you and who you are as you begin your adulthood. Xoxo."