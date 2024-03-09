Carrie Johnson details unexpected hospital visit with daughter ahead of Mother's Day

Carrie Johnson revealed the details of her 'grim' 48 hours that saw her daughter visiting the hospital while her other children suffered from a 'vomiting virus' days before Mother's Day.

Carrie, 35, who shares three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and three-month-old Frank with her husband and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, detailed her stressful parenting experience on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing a snapshot of her children playing, the Media Consultant wrote: "The last 48 hours have been pretty grim here. My daughter fell at nursery and needed to go to hospital as the cut was pretty deep and then all three kids have picked up some vomiting virus and have been sick multiple times."

She continued: "I'm looking after them on my own while having a stinking cold and also feeling pretty off-colour. A dose of reality on here!"

Carrie later followed the post with a video thanking her followers for their support. "I think we're coming out the other end of it as Romy is laughing and no one has vomited for a few hours."

The relatable parenting post came just days after Carrie detailed her heartwarming early Mother's Day treat, which saw the media rep enjoying cream tea outside with her eldest children Wilfred and Romy.

The adorable photo showed the two children wrapped up in their coats and hats while sitting at an outdoor table that was decorated with a gingham tablecloth and a red rose.

"Enjoyed an early Mother's Day treat this morning. A delicious al fresco breakfast made by these two [red love heart emoji]," penned the mother-of-three.

Another snap displayed the sweet Mother's Day cards addressed to Carrie from the two children, while a third showed the toddlers tucking into the cream and jam-covered scones.

Carrie regularly shares snippets of her parenting life from her incredible £3.8 million property, Brightwell Manor, where she resides in the countryside with her husband Boris, 59, and their three children.

Carrie has been married to the former British PM since 2021, tying the knot in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.