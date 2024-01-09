Gordon Ramsay reveals sweet reaction son Oscar has over baby brother Jesse

Gordon Ramsay recently became a father for the sixth time with the arrival of son Jesse in November, and the tot is already having a huge impact with the rest of the family.

Speaking on the Last Meals show, hosted by US chef Josh Scherer, Gordon opened up about his family life and revealed that Oscar ended up flubbing some lines in the school play when he saw his younger brother in the audience. Speaking about where all of his children are in their lives, the dad-of-sixth joked: "Oscar is causing havoc in the Nativity play."

Gordon continued: "He had two words to say in his play and he ballsed them up because he spotted his mum [in the crowd], and obviously Jesse is just a few months old."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gordon had praise for the career paths that all of his children had taken, while also revealing the one thing he always told his kids is: "The sooner you tell me, the more I can do to help."

© Instagram Tana and Gordon kept the pregnancy a secret

Gordon and wife Tana welcomed their sixth child in a low-key manner, with the couple keeping Tana's pregnancy under wraps. The Hell's Kitchen star broke the news on Instagram where Tana cradled their newborn, with the chef giving his child a kiss on the head.

Although the 57-year-old didn't reveal when his son was welcomed, he hinted that his birth happened on his own birthday in his caption. "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!" he penned.

Gordon has a sweet bond with his children

He also joked that he and Tana were now finished having children, as he added: "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done."

Alongside their newborn, Gordon and Tana are already the parents to sons Jack, 23, and Oscar, four, alongside daughters Megan, 25, Holly, 23, and Tilly, 22, who also shares her birthday with her father.

© Instagram Gordon and Tana welcomed Jesse in November

Tilly was delighted to have a new baby brother, as the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared an adorable snap of herself embracing her baby brother. Tilly held Jesse, who was all bundled up in a blanket, close to her chest as well as giving her sibling a little kiss.

Gordon had hinted at the pregnancy back in September when he appeared on the Dish podcast alongside Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett. "I've got a little secret… Tana wants another one," he told the pair, although he was quick to joke that the family would soon need "two buses" for them all.

© Getty The chef spoke about his parenting style

He continued: "It's like going to school, going out for dinner in two buses. And secondly, I'm going to be the oldest [expletive] at school. 'Who's your grandad?' And what about sports day? The egg and spoon race. What am I going to do? So, I'd love another one, but no."

