The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Matthews (nee Middleton) will be going through what parents up and down the country are right now… waving her firstborn off to school.

Pippa and her hedge fund manager husband James Matthews are parents to Arthur, four, Grace, two, and one-year-old Rose, and live on a sprawling estate in the Berkshire countryside.

Arthur was born on 15 October 2018, meaning his fifth birthday is approaching and he will be starting in Reception Class at school this month.

Your child starting school is a big moment for any parent, even more so when it's your eldest and the experience is brand new.

We imagine that Pippa, who celebrated her 40th birthday on 6 September, will have turned to her sister Kate and mother Carole for support in this heart-wrenching moment. Whilst it's exciting to watch your child begin school, it's also a scary moment as your baby flies the nest.

Royal Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis, started school in September 2022, so that feeling of waving off one's little one on their first day will still be fresh in her mind.

The sisters both live in the country of Berkshire, west of London and it's possible that Arthur is attending the same school as his royal cousins, the prestigious Lambrook. We can just picture Pippa and Kate at the school gates together.

Pippa and James have been spending the last days of summer in the picturesque Lake Como, where they attended the wedding of nutritional therapist Belle Porter and Max Robinson.

Back home, their idyllic countryside estate, which they bought for £15 million in 2022, sounds totally dreamy. The vast 30-room residence boasts 150 acres of grounds which include a walled garden and multiple greenhouses.

Previous reports by the Daily Mail revealed that the family had put forward ambitious plans to overhaul the outdoor area of their home, by adding a swimming pool and AstroTurf tennis court.

Pippa and Co live close by to her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her younger brother, James Middleton and his wife, Alizee Thevenet.

Meanwhile, William, Kate and their three children, live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor – a short drive away from Kate's parents and siblings.