Pippa Middleton's £15m family home with 150 acres of land is so impressive

The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton has a beautiful home in Berkshire with her husband and three kids

Pippa Middleton, 39, lives in Berkshire with her husband James and their three children, Arthur, Grace and Rose.

The Princess of Wales' sister acquired her £15 million property in 2022, and has been busy making changes ever since.

The vast 30-room residence boasts 150 acres of grounds which include a walled garden and multiple greenhouses. It sounds like an idyllic home, which wouldn't look out of place in a royal property portfolio.

In fact, the sheer scale of the place makes it much more dazzling than Princess Kate and Prince William's humble four-bedroom abode in Windsor, Adelaide Cottage.

Pippa lives in Berkshire with her family

While we have not seen any glimpses inside the property, as Pippa likes to keep her family life private, we do know a little about plans the family have to change their home.

The Middleton family put forward ambitious plans to overhaul the outdoor area of their Berkshire home, by adding a pool and AstroTurf. However, it has been reported by the Daily Mail that there are significant reservations surrounding the changes.

© Photo: Getty Images Pippa and James have three children together

The concerns are for the "historic fabric" as they have proposed building over an ancient wall, and there are also worries for "the Middle Stone Age sites" nearby which could be disturbed by the extensive digging required for the grand plans.

Despite wanting to make their own changes to the residence, the place benefits from having a huge overhaul by the previous owner, saving Pippa and Co. time and money. The Daily Mail reports that the changes were part of a multi-million pound project!

© CARL DE SOUZA Carole and Michael Middleton live close to Pippa

Pippa's parents Carole and Michael Middleton live around a 20-minute drive away, meaning Pippa and James' kids can spend more time with granny and grandad than they could when they resided in central London.

While their home may not be quite as large, it's also impressive with immaculate lawns and an outdoor pool where the family like to spend time.

© Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images James Middleton lives in Berkshire too

Pippa's brother James also lives nearby with his wife Alizée Thevenet. The pair also live with their beloved pet dogs, Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala.

The couple previously shared a house together in London, but they ditched the city in favour of the countryside, and they seem to be thriving in their rural life.

We've seen glimpses of their dreamy estate on Instagram where there is plenty of space for their pooches to roam free.

Inside, the property has traditional fireplaces, exposed beams and brick walls, adding to the rustic character of the farmhouse.

