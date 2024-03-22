Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea's handsome son turns 18 - see photos
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea's handsome son turns 18 - see photos

Mark and Rhea are proud parents to four children 

3 minutes ago
mark wahlberg wife rhea durham
Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
It was a bittersweet day for Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea who rang in their son's 18th birthday on March 21.

The long-time couple celebrated Michael as he entered adulthood but the model mom-of-four confessed it was "a tough one"

Rhea shared a snapshot of Michael all grown-up on board a first class flight and then posted several other photos of him through the years including some adorable throwback baby snaps.

Michael has inherited both of his famous parents' good looks but many fans commented on his resemblance to his gorgeous mom, "OMG when did he get so grown and handsome. No offence to MW, but he is your twin," wrote one with several more chiming in with similar messages. 

Rhea wrote a heartfelt caption that read: "I truly cannot believe that you are 18 my buddy. This a tough one."

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham with their children Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace attend Wahlberg's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Cermony on July 29, 2010 in Hollywood, California© Getty
Mark and Rhea with their four children in 2010

She continued: "I remember that you would NEVER sleep anywhere as an infant except in my arms and how you wouldn’t take off some kind of hat for 2 years straight and how we would obsessively read books about sharks together( and you still remember the 7 deadliest sharks)."

Rhea concluded: "I look at you today from across a room and wonder how I got so blessed. You are kind, thoughtful, mature and beautiful inside and out. I love you bruh."

Mark also paid tribute with a throwback photo of him carrying Michael and wrote: "Happy 18 th b day buddy. Can’t believe how fast you’ve grown up. So proud of the young man you are."

Mark and Rhea are also parents to daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 14, and their other son Brandon, 15, too. 

The brood are now settled in Las Vegas after moving there from Los Angeles in 2022.

At the time, he spoke about the decision and said it was for his family. 

"To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams; whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer,  this made a lot more sense for us," he told People before adding: "It's a place where my kids can thrive and do their thing and pursue their interests."

Rhea Durham, Mark Wahlberg, Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, Ella Rae Wahlberg and Michael Wahlberg attend Safe Kids Day at The Lot on April 26, 2015 in West Hollywood, California© Getty
The couple moved to Las Vegas in 2022

Mark has slowed his career down and still makes movies but prefers to be behind the camera. 

He told Parade that he'd built a studio in Nevada so he could be more present with his family but still work. 

"Acting and movies in general are taking me all over the world, which has been a pro and a con," he said. 

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham pose in Barbados
Their children are growing up

"Now being a dad, I've had to be away from my family for quite some time. So, the idea of building a studio here in Nevada, being able to work from home…I didn't say that I want to stop acting but [slow down] the pace that I was working at and being pulled to locations all over the world. 

"I shot in London, Croatia and also Australia. Those aren't the kinds of locations where you can go home for the weekend. I prefer to be able to drive to work rather than having to fly miles."

