Kaya Scodelario is perhaps best known for her breakthrough role in the cult TV series, Skins, which also birthed the careers of other big names like Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel and Daniel Kaluuya; but these days, she's made quite the impact in Guy Ritchie's new gangster series on Netflix, The Gentlemen.

Also starring Theo James, Kaya plays Susie Glass, a criminal who is running an underground narcotics empire. Away from her busy career, however, Kaya is a mum of two young children whom she shares with fellow actor, Ben Walker.

Last month, it was announced that Kaya, 32, and Ben, 41, had parted ways after eight years of marriage. Here's everything we know about their time together, their split, and their two children.

© Taylor Hill Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario attend "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology", the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2016

Who was Kaya Scodelario's husband?

Benjamin Walker is an American actor and comedian known for his roles in Broadway theatre productions, the film Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter and the Lord of the Rings TV series, Ring of Power.

Ben was previously married to the actress Mamie Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, for two years. They split in 2013.

Kaya and Benjamin Walker began dating back in 2014 after meeting in the industry and were engaged later that year. They married in 2015 and both decided to change their surname to 'Scodelario-Davis'.

Both actors kept coy about their time together, preferring to keep their personal life and marriage away from the spotlight. However, before they tied the knot, Kaya did open up about being engaged.

© Lia Toby Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere at Leicester Square on August 30, 2022 in London, England

The Maze Runner star told ELLE Magazine: "I never had any family heirlooms, nothing that was ever passed down to me and so when I met my husband and we were falling in love, he bought me a Cartier Love bracelet for our first Christmas together."

Kaya added: "He says that it was then that he realized that he actually wanted to buy me an engagement ring, so he sort of weirdly proposed with a Love bangle."

Why did Kaya and Ben split?

The specific reasons for why the pair decided to call time on their marriage have been kept private, but they did confirm in a statement that they remained on amicable terms and were continuing to co-parent their two children.

A statement shared with The Sun published in February 2024 confirmed that the couple had been separated for some time. "Some time ago Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to co-parent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends," it read.

"They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family."

Kaya Scoldelario's two children with husband

As mentioned, Kaya and Ben are parents to two children. In 2016, they welcomed their first, a son named Roman.

To make the announcement, Kaya took to her Instagram at the time writing: "Welcome to the world little man. We couldn't be happier or more in love with you and [dog] Arnie's loving his new cuddle buddy."

© Bruce Glikas Benjamin Walker and wife Kaya Scodelario pose at the Opening Night of "American Psycho" on Broadway After Party at Stage 48 on April 21, 2016

A few years later they welcomed their daughter, whose name has not been shared publicly. Kaya also shared the news on social media in January 2022, writing: "You made it here little one.

"Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home."