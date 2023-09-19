Prince William reveals exciting travel plans with Princess Kate plus Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – details

The Prince was in New York City for two days, and though his wife and kids didn't come along, he hopes to change that soon

Prince William visited New York City this week in honor of the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 19th, during which he unveiled the 15 finalists in contention to receive the coveted award.

The Prince made sure to get a proper taste of New York City during his trip – his first since 2014 – and after the summit at the Plaza Hotel, he made his way down to FDNY's FireHouse Ten, which is across the street from the Ground Zero memorial, where the Twin Towers once stood before September 11, 2001.

After meeting with some of the firefighters – the Prince himself was a first responder with the East Anglian Air Ambulance and as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot – he took some time to talk to excited fans waiting for him outside, and gave them some insight into if his wife Kate Middleton and their three kids, George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, might soon join him on another trip across the pond.

WATCH: Prince William promises to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to New York

As he made his way through the crowd, one fan couldn't help but ask: "Are you going to come with Catherine and the kids one day?" to which he replied: "One day I'd love to."

Though the Princess did not join him on his latest trip to New York – most likely to stick with the couple's habit of taking the kids to school each morning, as well as attend other local engagements – she did attend the Earthshot Prize in Boston last year.

This year's awards will take place in Singapore on November 7. During the Innovation Summit in the morning, the Prince said: "We're super excited about going to Singapore."

© Getty William greeted excited fans outside the firehouse

He founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 in an effort to promote varying efforts in the battle against climate change.

MORE: Awestruck NYC students share 'incredible' interaction with Prince William

MORE: Princess Kate disappoints royal fans with autumn plans

William's visit to FDNY was his last engagement of his two-day trip to the city, and dated just over a week after the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, it was certainly poignant.

© Getty The Prince was joined by Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and Chief of Department John Hodgens in a conversation about mental health among firefighters and other first responders

Ten House was nearly destroyed during the attacks, and five of its members were killed. It wasn't until weeks later that they found Ladder 10's fire truck buried under 40 feet of rubble.

The station served as a critical command center and recovery site in the days following 9/11, and it was two years before the firehouse was fully rebuilt.

Keep up with the latest celebrity and royal stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.