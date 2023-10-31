Princess Leonor is every inch a future queen in fitted power suit during coming of age ceremony

Princess Leonor was a beguiling beauty in a crisp white power suit to partake in a swearing-in ceremony before the Cortes Generales in honour of her 18th birthday.
The daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia was dressed to perfection in a fitted, double-breasted jacket and matching tailored trousers, taking sartorial influence from her mother's unmatched power dressing.
The Spanish royal, who swore allegiance to the constitution on Tuesday, added pearly pointed-toe pumps to complete her sharp dressing.
Leonor swept her brunette hair into a sleek, low ponytail and sported a natural beauty glow, elevating her beautiful features with a soft blush, fluttery mascara and rosy-toned lipstick.
Royal style expert Miranda Holder previously told HELLO! that white is traditionally a popular style choice for major royal events. "White symbolises the purity and divinity of the Monarch - who was, after all, believed to be appointed by God - this is classic colour psychology," she said.
The colour white also symbolises purity and simplicity. This is significant for Princess Leonor, as it symbolises the dawn of new beginnings – no doubt a nod to the start of her future reign.
During the ceremony, the 18-year-old heir to the Spanish throne made a promise to "faithfully perform her functions, keep and ensure that the Constitution and the laws are kept, and respect the rights of citizens and the Autonomous Communities.
"Princess Leonor, who is currently undergoing military training in Zaragoza, was supported on her big day by her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia, as well as her youngest sister, Infanta Sofia, 16.
This isn't Princess Lenor's first noteworthy style moment in the royal spotlight. At just 18, the future Queen has already earned her stripes as a sartorial maven, with beautifully tailored dresses, bouclé suits and hot pink, flower-adorned blouses featuring in her wardrobe.
Memorably, Princess Leonor made an entrance in a Barbie pink power suit to attend the Asturias Awards Concert concert in 2022.
Following in her mother's fashionable footsteps, the royal teamed her look with bouncy curls and candy pink kitten heels - a serious contender towards her royal It-girl status.