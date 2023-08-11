Queen Letizia twins with doppelganger daughters in head-to-toe silk

Princesses Sofia and Leonor put their own stamp on their mother's look

Thursday saw the Spanish royals embark on a lowkey family outing, with Queen Letizia of Spain joined by her husband, King Felipe, his mother Queen Sofia, and her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia to go and see the Barbie movie.

Princess Leonor certainly got the Barbie memo, dressing in the prettiest pink silk dress, while Queen Letizia twinned with her lookalike daughter, also wearing head-to-toe silk, but eschewing the pink dress code for a more pared-back ensemble.

The 50-year-old opted for baby blue silk trousers, a relaxed white silk shirt and summer shoes for their trip to the cinema in Majorca, while her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia chose a green patterned silk dress.

© Getty Queen Letizia and her family saw the Barbie movie

Keen not to be left out of the family's penchant for the super-soft fabric, Princess Sofia wore a silky dress in a floral print.

Both Leonor and Sofia took a leaf out of Princess Kate's style book, opting to complete their outfit with espadrilles, a footwear option the Princess of Wales often wears.

RELATED: Queen Letizia steps out with her lookalike daughters during summer holiday

Queen Sofia twinned with Queen Letizia, wearing the same shoes.

© Getty The Spanish royals looked sophisticated on their night out

As for King Felipe? He embodied Ken in a suit and a smart pair of trousers.

© Getty The Spanish royal family went to see the Barbie movie

The Spanish royal family is currently on their annual summer holiday in Palma, Majorca, ahead of a big change in their family dynamic set to take place later this month.

Future queen Leonor, who turns 18 in October, will begin three years of training at the General Military Academy at the end of August.

King Felipe VI, Princess Leonor, Queen Sofia, Infanta Sofia, Queen Letizia and Princess Irene leave a restaurant after a family dinner in Portixol, Palma de Mallorca, Spain

The princess graduated from UWC Atlantic College in May after completing a two-year International Baccalaureate programme, and her younger sister Sofia is set to follow in her big sister's footsteps, and enrol at the college, which is based in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast.

The five of them are likely making the most of their time together on the Balearic island, with each evening seeing the quintet step out in a stylish array of ensembles.

Thus far style queen Letizia has worn a halter-neck red dress and a floaty hot pink number, both perfect for Majorca's warm climate.

We hope they're enjoying their break!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub