Nick Cannon honors late son Zen in moving tribute with daughter Halo

Nick Cannon recently shared a moving tribute to his late son, Zen, who tragically passed away from brain cancer in December 2021 at just five months old.

The 43-year-old artist took to social media to post an emotional video featuring Zen's mother, Alyssa Scott, 30, and their 13-month-old daughter, Halo.

In the heartfelt caption, the father of 12 wrote: "Zen’s Light and presence shining over little miss Halo and Mommy and Daddy! What a beautiful day to remind us all that there is a higher power and God’s Energy and frequency to keep us all going under his grace and mercy even in the midst of challenges."

The video captures a poignant family moment as they walked together on the beach during sunset, playfully interacting with Halo.

Zen's short life was marked by a battle with hydrocephalus, a condition characterized by fluid accumulation in the brain's cavities.

He was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor and underwent urgent surgery. Despite initially surviving the operation, Zen's health declined around Thanksgiving, leading to his heartbreaking passing on December 5.

Reflecting on Zen's journey, Alyssa Scott previously shared on Instagram: "We knew since August that Zen's time on this earth would be limited.

“We knew he would not make it to see 6 months. I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most."

She expressed her profound love and regret that Zen couldn't experience more of it during his time on Earth.

Nick echoed these sentiments, sharing, "One of my Spiritual Leaders recently told me that I am in the midst of one of the most challenging seasons of my life, but encouraged me to be steadfast and know that all of this will only make me stronger."

He acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, adding: "I can definitely use those prayers right now... Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love You Eternally."

Nick, known for his expansive family, shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In addition to his children with Mariah and Alyssa, Nick has fathered eight other children with four different women: beauty pageant queen Brittany Bell; DJ and former radio personality Abby De La Rosa; reality star Bre Tiesi of Selling Sunset; and photographer LaNisha Cole.

With Brittany, Nick shares two sons, Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah, and a daughter, Powerful Queen.

His family with Abby includes two-year-old twin boys, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and their six-month-old daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin.

Bre Tiesi gave birth to their son, Legendary Love, in June 2022, and LaNisha Cole welcomed their daughter, Onyx Ice, in September 2022.

