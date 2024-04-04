Emma Roberts reveals her son Rhodes is the 'rudest' kid ever

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight show on Wednesday night, Emma Roberts shared some delightful anecdotes about her son, Rhodes, whose growth spurt has left her astonished. “He’s so tall!” she remarked.

With a mix of humor and affection, Emma also described Rhodes as "the rudest polite kid I've ever met," illustrating her point with tales of his impeccably mannered refusals to participate in everyday activities, like eating dinner.

"He says 'no thank-you' all the time," Emma recounted, her laughter underscoring the light-hearted frustration familiar to many parents.

This charming insight into Rhodes's character comes on the heels of Emma's revelation about his special connection with his grandmother, adding layers to the family dynamics that shape his world.

Emma, known for her role in American Horror Story, opened up further about motherhood during her appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna earlier in the day.

There, she engaged in a candid conversation about the challenges and joys of being a mom, especially against the backdrop of her demanding acting career.

"It was crazy," Emma admitted, referencing the parallel between her on-screen role as a woman yearning for motherhood and her off-screen reality.

She humorously noted the incongruity of portraying pregnancy so often while being a mom to just one child, despite the fake pregnancy bellies she's donned for roles like that in Madame Webb.

The conversation took a deeper dive into personal territory as Hoda Kotb inquired about how motherhood has transformed Emma's relationship with her own mother, Kelly Cunningham.

Emma's response was a mix of laughter and heartfelt gratitude. She recounted apologizing to her mother for any childhood difficulties she may have caused, highlighting the invaluable support Kelly provides.

This support is particularly crucial given Emma's intensive filming schedule, which often entails 12-hour workdays.

Emma expressed her deep appreciation for the beautiful bond her mother shares with Rhodes, who she shares her son with ex Garrett Hedlund, a relationship she considers a blessing amidst the demanding nature of her profession.

Emma's affection for Rhodes was also evident in her social media activity, particularly in December when she celebrated his third birthday.

She shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram, capturing a tender moment between her and her son, alongside a loving birthday message that read, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul. I love you Rhodes! Here’s to 3!”

The birthday celebration continued on her Instagram Stories, where Emma posted snapshots that further illustrated the close bond she shares with her son. One such photo showed Emma cuddling Rhodes, their connection palpable.

