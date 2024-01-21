Michael J. Fox cozies up to wife Tracy Pollan in rare date night photo

It may have been over a week since Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's appearance together at the National Board of Review's Annual Awards Gala in New York City, but it seems like the memories of a fun night still remain.

The 62-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday morning to share a sweet behind-the-scenes photo from the event, which took place on January 11.

In the shot, the two were seen at the table inside the venue, cozying up to one another in a tender moment as they smiled for the camera, showcasing their comfort around each other.

Michael and Tracy, 63, have been married for over 35 years, ever since falling in love when they starred together in the classic '80s sitcom Family Ties, and they also share four children: son Sam, 34, twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and youngest daughter Esmé, 22.

The couple have also been diligent advocates for awareness surrounding Parkinson's disease, which has affected Michael since he was 29 years old, and raise millions of dollars each year for Parkinson's research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. While the disease currently has no cure, the organization has helped raise over $2 billion since it was founded in 2000, which has gone towards research efforts.

At the event, where the Back to the Future star was honored with the award for Best Documentary Film for the autobiographical Apple TV+ documentary film Still, he spoke openly about the making of the project and his relationship with his disease.

© Instagram Michael delighted fans with a rare inside snap of date night with Tracy

"It's been a gift that keeps on taking. It's been a gift because it's given me an audience to talk about what's possible," he told the audience at the gala.

In reference to his collaboration with Still director Davis Guggenheim, he said: "We tend to think of documentaries as journalism, and they are journalism. But they're also cinema.

© Getty Images Michael and Tracy were all loved up on the red carpet

"And he's a master. He tricked me into saying [expletive] I never would've. And so I thank you, brother, you're just an amazing talent."

In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, he opened up about the support of his wife Tracy, who has been actively by his side and on the frontlines of Parkinson's advocacy for decades.

© Getty Images The actor also spoke at the event after being honored for the documentary film "Still"

"I love Tracy. She's an amazing person," Michael said, before adding: "But she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's."

He continued to explain that neither of them had any idea where their lives would take them after he opened up about his 1991 diagnosis (which he went public with in 1998). "I had no idea what to expect and neither did she. But for better for worse… in sickness. She was going to stick with me and she has for 35 years."

© Getty Images The actors have been advocates for Parkinson's research for over two decades

Michael then told anchor Nate Burleson: "We knew the bus was coming, but we didn't know when or how fast it was coming before it hit us. At any time, she could be forgiven for saying, 'I just want to step out.' But she didn't do that."

