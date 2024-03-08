Stacey Dooley shares intimate breastfeeding photo with baby Minnie for poignant celebration

Stacey Dooley is often praised for her openness and honesty when it comes to being a mum to a one-year-old, and while marking International Women's Day, the journalist shared an intimate photo of her breastfeeding baby Minnie and explained in an accompanying message how lucky she felt.

The photo showed Stacey cradling her daughter in her arms as she fed her, with baby Minnie wrapped in a blanket for extra warmth. Every the cool mum, Stacey rocked her hair in a chic undone up-do with large hoop earrings and a matching gold necklace.

"V v v v v v lucky to be able to mother in a safe space," she began in the caption, adding: "Not lost on me that so many other mums not afforded the same luxury this IWD.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley shared a photo of her breastfeeding baby Minnie

"(I'm defo NOT saying only motherhood defines women… feel like I have to caveat everything on here). Also, lol at me thinking the hoops would help me feel semi-human."

Stacey's openness was praised by fans in the comment section. One person said: "Think you're a genius for getting the hoop-wearing in before she was at the grabbing stage! Happy IWD."

Another appreciated Stacey's words by writing: "As someone who wasn't blessed with motherhood, please know that I do appreciate it when people acknowledge the difficulties of amalgamating womanhood and motherhood."

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion, who welcomed Minnie with her former dance partner Kevin Clifton in January 2023, always keeps it real when it comes to the realities of caring for a baby and this was also shown more recently in a selfie shared from the bathroom floor.

Stacey often shares photos of Minnie

Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to show her lying down on the floor with a pillow to allow Minnie to sleep next door in peace. "Motherhood is lying on a towel bed in the hotel bathroom so your kid can sleep in the bedroom peacefully," she wrote as she held up the peace sign to the camera.

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated Minnie's milestone birthday as she turned one. The proud parents couldn't believe how fast the past 12 months had gone and shared heartfelt tributes to their little one on social media, saying they were "obsessed" with their daughter.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley with daughter Minnie

Kevin was ever the proud dad in a gorgeous video of him holding Minnie as he wrote in the caption: "My baby girl is 1 year old today!!"

Stacey was in disbelief that the milestone had arrived, writing: "MY BABY IS ONE TMRO [sic] One?! Minnie, we are FOREVER OBSESSED with u [sic]. The love of our lives.

"My best, best little pal. Keep shining showstopper….. LOVE U ENDLESSLY."