Angelina Jolie supported by stylish son Pax, 20, in rare photo

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax looked ever so stylish as he accompanied his actress mother to the afterparty of The Outsiders in New York on Thursday evening.

Pax, 20, looked extremely dapper in his funky black blazer, white T-shirt and black trouser outfit as he stood beside his star mum, who was dressed in a stunning gold gown and cape ensemble.

Leading Hollywood actress Angelina is a devoted mother of six children, sharing twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 17, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

© getty Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt arrive at the afterparty of "The Outsiders"

Angelina's son Pax was born on 29 November 2003, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - her third adopted child, following Maddox and Zahara.

Pax was aged three when Angelina adopted him from the Tam Binh orphanage in 2007. Due to Vietnamese regulations prohibiting unmarried couples from co-adopting, he was adopted as a 'Jolie', however, in 2008, Brad also adopted Pax.

WATCH: Angelina's special family moments with son Pax and siblings

"We are slowly beginning to build his trust and bond, but it will feel complete only when we are all a family," Angelina told HELLO! at the time.

© getty Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Angelina, Zahara and Knox attend the World Premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Pax tends to avoid the media spotlight which follows his famous parents, so we don't often see him in photos. After graduating from college in 2021, Pax, opted out of the graduation ceremony to avoid such attention.

However, in October 2023, Pax joined his star mum on the set of her movie Maria, spotted during filming on the Pont Alexandre III bridge in Paris, France. Angelina's son also donned the hat of a still photographer for his mother's 2017 film First They Killed My Father.

© Getty Images Angelina with Shiloh, Pax and her friend, street artist JR, in 2021

In a 2023 interview with Vogue, the Tomb Raider actress told the publication how becoming a mother "saved" her.

"I was 26 when I became a mother," she emotionally explained. "My entire life changed. Having children saved me – and taught me to be in this world differently.

"I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They're better than me, because you want your children to be."

© getty Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their children Maddox and Pax attend the World Premiere of 'World War Z' in June 2013

Angelina met ex-husband Brad on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004 when Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston. They dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014, but just two years later, the actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".