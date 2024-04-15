Madonna's son David Banda, 18, towers over her in glittering flares

Madonna is a doting mother to all six of her children, but she has a special place in her heart for her adopted son, David Banda, thanks to his fashion prowess, which the Material Girl icon has praised on several occasions.

We can see why Madonna is taken with her son's style! During a recent appearance, in support of his adoptive brother, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David showed off his passion for fashion, donning a pair of black sequin flares and a silky black shirt, open to his navel.

He accessorized with a collection of chunky rings and wore a heavy silver chain around his neck. Footwear-wise, David took a leaf out of Beyonce's cowboy inspired wardrobe, wearing pointed black boots.

Madonna with daughters Estelle, Mercy and Estere and son David

David's daring shirt accentuated his abs, suggesting he works hard at the gym – maybe even training with his ultra-fit mother, who still tackles intense performance routines at 65.

For the unveiling of Rocco's art exhibition, Madonna, David and Rocco were also joined by the star's daughters, twins Estelle and Estere, 11, and Mercy, 18, who all looked tiny compared to towering David, who stood head and shoulders above his mother and sisters.

While David made a statement with his outfit, twins Estelle and Estere wore lowkey off-the-shoulder black dresses and monochrome shoes, while Mercy went for a ruffled teal dress.

Never one to fade into the background, Madonna wore a striking ensemble too, choosing to embrace the country and western trend in more outlandish way than her son, wearing a turquoise satin suit with a statement white cowboy hat.

While she pulled out all the tops with her own outfit, Madonna is clearly inspired and impressed by David's style, telling Jimmy Fallon in 2022: "He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what. It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them."

© Getty Madonna and David have a close bond

Incredibly close to her adopted son, Madonna spoke of their bond in an interview with British Vogue in 2019, revealing: "He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far."

We can't wait to see what David wears for his next outing!

