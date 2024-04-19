Katie Holmes and her ex-husband Tom Cruise share one daughter together, Suri, who celebrated her 18th birthday on 18 April.

It feels like yesterday that the former couple welcomed Suri into the world in 2006. "The child weighed 7lb, 7oz and was 20 inches in length," said a spokesman at the time. "Both mother and daughter are doing well."

Suri was reportedly born in a Los Angeles hospital, with her name originating from a Hebrew word, meaning princess or the Persian for red rose. "Friends of ours gave us a book and we just opened it and instantly came up with the name," Tom revealed.

Many of us will remember reports that stated Katie had undergone a 'silent birth' with Suri, according to a rumoured Scientology recommendation for a quiet environment during childbirth. Tom is a famous member of Scientology, while Katie was believed to practice the belief system during their marriage.

Did this mean she couldn't make any noise during labour, we wondered?

© Amy Sussman Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise

However, in an interview with ABC News, the Mission Impossible star explained the term. The actor said: "It's basically just respecting the mother, you know, and helping to be quiet. (But) not the mother. The mother makes as much noise ... you know, she's going through it. She does what she's gotta do, OK?"

There were also whispers that Scientology frowns on giving painkillers to women in labour, but Tom added: "We're there, you know, with doctors. ... Whatever the woman wants. ... If she needs an epidural, she's gonna get her epidural."

© Noel Vasquez Suri and Katie have a close bond

The proud father told ABC News about the experience of welcoming Suri into the world following her arrival.

"It was everything that we wanted it to be," he affirmed. "It was spiritual. It was powerful. It was indescribable. What words can you use? It's still something that I'm processing and keep reliving."

The Top Gun star gave a further update on how the family were doing as they adjusted to life as a trio: "I'm really doing exceptionally well - I'm really doing beautifully," he revealed. "And Katie's doing beautifully and Suri's doing beautifully and Bel and Conor – everyone."

Bel and Conor are Tom's adopted children with his former wife Nicole Kidman.

© Getty The actor Tom Cruise

In 2022, Katie gave another rare snippet into her relationship with Suri, telling InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

Suri is set to go to college at the end of the summer. It is thought she has been considering colleges in NYC, meaning that she will still be able to see her mother regularly.