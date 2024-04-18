Suri Cruise makes a bold fashion statement in NYC as she celebrates 18th birthday in new photos

Suri Cruise is officially an adult, and it looks like she's having the best time celebrating the milestone occasion!

The newly 18-year-old was pictured smiling as she stepped out onto the streets of New York City on the eve of her birthday, carrying an array of gifts as she walked with friends.

What's more, the only daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes turned heads while keeping dry from the rain, with a miniature bright pink frilly umbrella.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Suri Cruise showcases her incredible singing voice

She wore an all-denim ensemble consisting of an oversized jacket and jeans, and rocked smokey eyeliner to complete her edgy look.

Suri has kept largely out of the spotlight since her parents' separation in 2012. She was raised in Los Angeles in her early years, before relocating with her mom Katie to New York City.

© BrosNYC / BACKGRID Suri Cruise pictured celebrating her 18th birthday

Katie has raised Suri to be incredibly down-to-earth and the pair have a close relationship.

It's clear that Suri has developed her parents' talents for performing, and showcased her incredible singing voice back in 2022. Suri was heard singing the opening credits of Katie's film, Alone Together, when she was just 15.

© Taylor Hill Suri Cruise has grown up in New York City

She sang a pitch-perfect rendition of Blue Moon, and her mom was more than proud. Chatting to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie, she said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing.

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'." The mom-of-one was asked why she chose Suri for the job and she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

© James Devaney Katie is an incredibly doting mom

While not so much is known about Suri, Katie has given an insight into her creative personality in the past. Not only is she good at singing, but she enjoys crafts too.

Katie previously revealed that the pair enjoyed many crafty hobbies during the height of the pandemic during lockdown.

© Getty Images Katie shares Suri with Tom Cruise

"I painted, we had a sewing machine, so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation," Katie told the sophomore issue of Amazing magazine.

"We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock [laughs]… Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing ten times. Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room, and it still holds up. It was fun."

© Photo: Instagram Katie and Suri are incredibly close

In 2022, Katie gave another rare snippet into her relationship with Suri, telling InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

Suri is set to go to college at the end of the summer, making 2024 a big year for the newly-adult. This will be a huge transition for the actress, as her only child is likely going to be flying the nest.

It is thought that Suri has been considering colleges in NYC, meaning that she will still be able to see her mom regularly.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.