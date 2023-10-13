Rod Stewart's model son Alastair towers above him in matching jacket for rare appearance

Sir Rod Stewart and his latest outing with his rarely-seen 17-year-old son has shown that maybe matching clothes with your parents can be cool.

The 78-year-old rock legend and his son Alistair, whom he shares with Loose Women panelist Penny Lancaster, arrived at the Jimmy Choo Academy MA Cohorts Presentation in London last night wearing near identical looks.

The father-son duo both wore a black suit jacket with a thin white vertical stripe. Whilst Sir Rod embraced the stripes wholeheartedly by wearing the matching suit trousers, aspiring model Alastair played it cool pairing the eye-catching jacket with a pair of simple slim-leg trousers, black plunging zip-up top and a bare ankle peeking out from his black leather loafers.

© Getty The pair rocked stripes

Accessories played a key part in both of the Stewart men's looks. Sir Rod opted for a tasseled cream scarf which broke up the black two-piece, while his son went for a statement Dolce and Gabbana belt.

© Getty Rod Stewart attended the Jimmy Choo event with son Alastair

The 'Maggie May' singer's wife, Penny Lancaster, also attended the event. She was seen on crutches after her recent knee injury but got her husband and son's suit memo as she stepped out in an oversized cream blazer, wide leg black suit trousers and a skinny tie.

© Getty Penny Lancaster styled out the crutches at the Jimmy Choo event

It was a pleasure to see the pair attend the event together. Though a loving father to eight children, it is rare that Sir Rod makes a public appearance with 17-year-old Alastair making this showing, at the event which coincided with Frieze London – one of the world’s most influential contemporary art fairs – extra special.

© Getty Sir Rod was down with his kid in this jacket

Alastair, on the other hand, has been known to share sweet family photos with his 15.6 thousand Instagram followers. In a post captioned simply with a love heart emoji, the rockstar's son shared a holiday snap from the Amalfi Coast.

© Instagram/Alastair Stewart Sir Rod and Alastair looked alike on holiday

The rocker's son has followed in his mother's modeling footsteps, having recently signed a deal with Palm Angels. He makes the odd appearance on Penny's Instagram alongside younger brother Aidan, 12. In July, the model took to Instagram to share a photo of sun Aidan relaxing on holiday in Marbella.

© Instagram/Penny Lancaster Penny has shared sweet family moments on her Instagram

Family photos on Penny's Instagram also show that her eldest son has definitely inherited her sense of style. His mother frequently catches our eye in outfits like the green co-ord she rocked to Geri Halliwell-Horner's book launch in London this week.

Though it isn't an everyday occurrence for a young man to step out in an outfit matching their father's, it is a sartorial choice we can get on board with. The stripe suit jacket is a timeless piece and the Stewarts show it can be rocked by all ages.