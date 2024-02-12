Sofia Vergara seemingly makes Instagram debut with rumored doctor beau after finalizing Joe Manganiello divorce

There are a lot of milestones in a relationship, and in the ever-changing world of modern dating, a "hard-launch" certainly counts, and Sofia Vergara appears to have checked it off her list.

Almost four months after first sparking romance rumors with Los Angeles-based doctor Justin Saliman, the two have made yet another sighting together, this time on the Griselda actress' own social media.

Shortly after finalizing her divorce from Joe Manganiello after their summer of 2023 split, the Modern Family alum spent the weekend celebrating the Super Bowl with friends, and her rumored beau appears to have tagged along.

Sofia took to Instagram Sunday and shared a glimpse into her over-the-top Super Bowl festivities, for which her neighbors decked out their home with massive, carpeted tents featuring plenty of seating, multiple screens to watch the game, and never ending tables of game food.

Impressive as the party seemed however, what eagle-eyed fans quickly zeroed in on was the third photo Sofia included in her carousel, which seems to include Justin.

In the pic, she is captured wearing a bright yellow coat layered over a white blouse paired with a matching yellow Chanel bag, posing next to friends, including one who appears to be Justin himself.

"Super Bowl party at the neighbors," Sofia wrote in her caption next to a football and red heart emoji. It wasn't long before fans took to the comments section under the post and called out Justin's appearance, writing: "Sofia and Justin, oh my heart," and: "So no one is going to mention that she's officially posted Justin???!!!!!!" among compliments for both her outfit and the party.

Sofia and Justin, an orthopedic surgeon, were first spotted out on what appeared to be a date back in October, and have had several other outings together since.

According to his website, Justin's medical practice is based in Beverly Hills, and he is a Stanford sports medicine trained orthopedic surgeon.

He was previously married to actress Bree Turner, who is known for her roles in Grimm, The Ugly Truth, Smashed, and Just My Luck. The former couple called it quits in 2018; they were together for ten years and share two kids, Dean and Stella.

Sofia's ex-husband Joe has also debuted a new relationship, with actress and model Caitlin O'Connor.

The pair made their red carpet debut in December, when they attended the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City, during which the Magic Mike actor was presented with "the prestigious" COAF Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic efforts, according to the COAF website.

