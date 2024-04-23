Suri Cruise showcases special bond with mom Katie Holmes after dad Tom Cruise missed her 18th birthday celebrations

Katie Holmes was seen out and about in New York City with her daughter, Suri Cruise, enjoying a leisurely stroll and a coffee run as pictured in DailyMail.com. This outing marked their first public appearance together since Suri's milestone 18th birthday.

On Monday morning, the mother-daughter duo showcased their effortless style and the special bond they share together. Suri, who just celebrated her birthday on April 18, looked chic in a patterned maxi dress adorned with red tassels at the hem.

She paired this with a cozy, oatmeal-colored cardigan and an oversized denim jacket, perfect for the city's unpredictable spring weather. The birthday girl completed her look with a natural, makeup-free face, letting her youthful beauty shine through.

Katie opted for a casual yet sophisticated ensemble. She wore a pinstriped button-down shirt under a snug gray sweater, which she teamed with wide-leg jeans for a touch of urban cool.

© AKGS The mother-daughter duo share a special bond

Black suede shoes, a matching leather tote, and oversized sunglasses added just the right amount of glamour to her laid-back outfit, while her hair was effortlessly styled in a messy ponytail.

The pair seemed deeply engrossed in conversation as they walked through the city, enjoying each other's company visibly. Over the weekend leading up to her birthday, Suri was seen picking up flowers, likely in preparation for her celebrations.

© Getty Tom shares daughter Suri with Katie Holmes, pictured in 2011

It appeared to be a low-key affair, with no signs of her estranged father, Tom Cruise, in attendance. Suri is thought to have celebrated more over the weekend with her mom, while Tom was pictured in London at another milestone birthday party.

Tom was one of the many celebrity guests at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday, which was held at Oswald's.

Tom was all smiles in a number of photos posted on the night, looking smart in a tuxedo. As well as Suri, Tom is also father to adopted grown-up children, Isabella 'Bella', 31, and Connor, 29, who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

Tom Cruise at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party

Bella lives in London and has a close relationship with her dad, having been spotted out showing her support for him on numerous occasions by wearing various Top Gun T-shirts, a nod to her dad's film.

None of Tom's children have spoken out about their relationship with their dad in recent years and the actor is incredibly private when it comes to his personal life.

Suri's relationship with her father has been the subject of public speculation for years. Following Katie and Tom's divorce in 2012, Suri has grown up mostly away from the spotlight of her father's world and his involvement in Scientology.

This estrangement seems to have solidified over the years, and with Suri now turning 18 — officially an adult — she holds the reins to her own life more firmly than ever.

© James Devaney Suri Cruise's lifestyle has changed dramatically since her childhood

With her 18th birthday, Suri not only steps into adulthood but also moves beyond the legal bindings that once tied her to her father through child support arrangements.

Reports suggest Tom was contributing $400,000 a year in child support, a figure that is no longer required now that Suri is legally an adult.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.