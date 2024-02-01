Emma Bunton thrills fans as singer introduced new 'member of the family'

Emma Bunton and her family have welcomed a new member of the family, and fans were thrilled as the Spice Girls singer introduced her new pet dog on Thursday.

Baby Spice took to Instagram to showcase the gorgeous brown cockapoo, and in her caption she revealed that the pup was named after an A-list celebrity: Margot Robbie. The sweet pooch was nestled underneath Emma's arm, who looked absolutely astounding as she posed in a stylish red number, with her blonde hair cascading down past her shoulders.

© Instagram Emma introduced her pup, named Margot Robbie

"A new member of the family and we are all in love," the 48-year-old enthused in her caption. "Please welcome #margotrobbie."

Her followers fell in love with the sweet snap, as one commented: "OMG. It's Doodle Spice," while This Morning presenter Sian Welby teased: "Omg!! Love the name…it's Margot Doggie," and a third added: "She's so cute, love the name."

© Instagram Emma is a proud mum to two children

While Emma will no doubt enjoy being a dog mum to Margot, the star is also mum to her children Beau, 16, and Tate, 12, who she shares with her husband, Jade Jones.

In an interview with MailOnline, Emma previously emphasised that she would "protect" her children if they followed her into the world of showbusiness.

© Instagram Emma shares her children with husband Jade Jones

"I feel very lucky that being in the industry I have learned a lot along the way… my children no matter what industry they go in, I will protect them. I am a bit of a mama bear and I will protect them to the end..."

And it appears that Beau might be following in Emma's footsteps as last year the teenager was seen joining the singer at Heart Radio. Beau could be seen pointing the camera, beaming, as well as standing behind the microphone and they looked just at home in the radio studio.

Emma captioned her post: "For a perfect Sunday, join me at 7 PM on @thisisheart #heartsfeelgoodweekend and #hearts90 at 9 [red heart emoji]."

Emma has also revealed how interested in music her children are, sharing: "Our house is always full of music and dancing so it's pretty hard for them [Beau and Tate] not to love performing in some way but they are both into so much right now, art, sports, reading, film that it's hard to know if either of them will go into the industry."

© Getty Emma is one fifth of the iconic Spice Girls

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the singer said: "As a family, we are very close and I'm lucky they talk to me all the time. I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything, in fact, they have taught me a lot along the way."

