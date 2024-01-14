Jennifer Garner's rare family photo gives incredible insight into her 'happy' home life

Jennifer Garner is notoriously private but delighted fans at the start of the month by sharing a rare family photo.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to post a lovely picture of her parents, William and Patricia, to mark their 59th wedding anniversary.

Jennifer praised her parents for giving herself and her sisters such a happy childhood, giving an incredible insight into her life at home in the process.

She wrote: "Happy 59th anniversary to my incredibly sweet and loving parents. Thank you, Mom and Dad, for giving my sisters and me such a secure, happy start to life."

The star has clearly given her own children the same stable upbringing that she received from her mom and dad, navigating the challenges of raising her kids while balancing a high-profile career in the spotlight.

Jennifer Garner shared a rare photo of her parents

Jennifer has never shared photos of her children on social media and rarely talks about them in interviews, only choosing to do so more recently on occasions now that they are older.

Parenting expert Lucy Shrimpton recently told HELLO!: "Jennifer Garner seems like the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have! She seems laid back, caring, present and confident."

© Jennifer Garner on Instagram Jennifer with her mom at home in her kitchen

What's more, the 13 Going on 30 actress recently asked her children for advice when it came to playing a teenager in the recent movie Family Switch.

Lucy observed: "By taking advice from her kids on her professional career Jennifer shows that she values their opinion, and she should as after all it is their demographic that her films often want to target!

© Nathan Howard Jennifer Garner with daughter Violet at the White House

"Not only is she encouraging them as she shows that she trusts their opinion but she is teaching them to listen to others’ advice and be open minded to their thoughts.”

Jennifer shares children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple have remained on good terms following their split and live nearby each other in LA.

© Getty Images The Hollywood star shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

The actress grew up West Virginia, and previously opened up about her upbringing during an interview with People magazine.

She said: "My mom made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben welcomed three kids during their 13 years of marriage

The actress also spoke about her childhood on Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan. She revealed: “My parents are just salt of the earth. My mum grew up really poor in Locust Grove, Oklahoma on a farm.”

Jennifer said she’d had a number of frank conversations with her mother about her childhood. "I said to her, 'Mom does it bother you when I talk about your poverty as a child, does that bother you?' And she said, 'I'm never ashamed of growing up poor; rather I am amazed by the grace and the dignity that my parents had throughout my childhood.'"

