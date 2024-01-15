Mariah Carey sparks reaction with her take on a luxurious lifestyle – plus her unbelievable sequined workout gear

Mariah Carey isn't just the "Queen of Christmas," she's also one of the world's biggest selling musicians, one of the most enduring icons from the '90s, and also one of the richest singers worldwide, with an estimated net worth of over $350 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

However, the singer has also battled a "diva" reputation over the past few years, but clapped back at those claims with the most hilarious and prescient clip, to the tune of her 2009 hit "Obsessed."

The 54-year-old singer-songwriter took to her Instagram page to share a video that captured what the perception would be of her daily life, combining the luxe with the camp.

"Sunday Camp!" she captioned her clip, in which she's seen working out in a gold sequined gown with heels, sleeping with a glam team on standby, reading her own book, and indulging her puppies in massages (from professionals, no less) after they poop.

"I'm Mariah Carey…" she said before each outrageous scenario, leaving fans in stitches with her take on the "luxurious diva life" that also provided a glimpse into her massive home.

"Girrrrlllll, I LOVE this!" Tyra Banks commented, with Lauren Sánchez adding: "Wait I'm coming over." A fan also wrote: "Some people still won't get it. But the reality is that few celebrities have such a great sense of humor like you do!"

© Getty Images The singer parodied her "luxe diva" image

Another commented: "This right here is GOLD!!! Pure comedic gold!" with a third gushing: "You’re Mariah Carey, of course you’re an ICON!" and a fourth also saying: "I'm absolutely obsessed, but then again, you're Mariah Carey with those impressive 19 #1s!"

Although, the "Always Be My Baby" singer is usually down for an elegant and opulent time, regardless of the bit, as evidenced by a glimpse into her holiday celebrations.

MORE: Mariah Carey's Princess Diana-inspired wedding dress was dramatically different to her second gown – see photos

The pop icon spent Christmas and New Year's with her two children, 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, shared with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

© Instagram Mariah shared a peek of her New Year's celebrations at home

She shared a look at her festive holiday decorations in a selfie posted on social media, captioned: "New year, new beginnings..taking a picture from my 'bad side'!" in which she held a few balloons while dressed in a beautiful diamond-encrusted silver number, with the garland-covered wooden beams of her living room peeking out behind her.

SEE: Mariah Carey's daughter, 12, towers over twin brother in new photos – and she looks so different



She also posted a glimpse of her Christmas, in which she decided to take a tip in her steaming jacuzzi, although she eschewed swimwear for a figure-hugging red sparkling gown with a plunging neckline, a diamond necklace, and an updo. Watch the moment below...

WATCH: Mariah Carey shares a rare steamy glimpse into New Years Eve celebrations

She followed that up with an equally red jumpsuit, covered in rhinestoned pattern work while she sat by the fire and warmed up. However, it was a bittersweet Christmas, as it was her first since her breakup with longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

MORE: Mariah Carey’s love life: a timeline of romances with Tommy Mottola, Derek Jeter, and more amid split

He shared an update on social media, which read: "Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together."

© Instagram The holiday was the first since her split from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

The pro dancer spoke highly of his ex and her family, adding: "The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.