Mariah Carey welcomes new additions to the family alongside twins Moroccan and Monroe – inside their beautiful home

The "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer shares her two children with ex Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey is closing out the summer with a bang based on the latest photos shared with her two children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12.

The singer-songwriter, 54, wowed fans with her latest set of snaps, introducing two adorable new members to the family – a pair of orange kittens!

Mariah posted a picture of herself and her two kids holding onto the tiny new kittens while inside what looked to be their family room, brightly painted in green and decorated with geometric colorful carpeting and a big screen TV.

She then included another photo of herself and Monroe dressed in identical wetsuits, one in blue and one in pink, while making pizzas in their beautiful wooden beam-lined kitchen. Sure enough, they grabbed a pair of pool floaties and made their way to the pool.

"Summer prolonged... even though I try, I can't let go!" she wrote alongside her photos, quoting the lyrics to her own song "Can't Let Go" from her 1991 debut record. "Introducing #DemKittens, the new adopted family members: Nacho & Rocky Jr."

One of her fans was playful enough to comment on her status as the "Queen of Christmas," asking her: "Where are the Christmas shoes dahhhling?! We trying to plan ahead!" and Mariah simply responded: "Not yet!"

© Booking.com The singer shared a glimpse inside her beautiful home

Another added: "I love how you still quote your classic songs and are proud of them," and a third wrote: "So beautiful to see a megastar do normal things showing everyone she's a relatable queen," while one also commented: "When you can quote your own song in your caption.. epic! Also, congrats on the new additions!"

It truly has been a big summer for the "Vision of Love" singer indeed, who celebrated both hers and her twins' birthdays during this time.

MORE: Mariah Carey dazzles fans in stunning gown with impossibly high slit

Mariah turned 54 right at the start of summer, taking off for a luxury yacht trip with her kids, and she marked her birthday with quite the splash, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Mariah Carey takes the birthday plunge

Armed in the same pink wetsuit from the photos at home, Mariah jumped straight into the water to commemorate her big day while sharing later photos of the gifts she'd received from her children.

MORE: Mariah Carey dons waist-cinching dress for night out with lookalike daughter Monroe

Not long after, on April 30, her two children turned 12 as well. The songstress shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, and both even gave them separate elaborate birthday parties.

© Instagram Mariah celebrated her waterside birthday with twins Moroccan and Monroe

In honor of their big day, Mariah took to Instagram and wrote: "Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! 'Our love is Supernatural!!!' Ooh darlings 'cause you'll ALWAYS be my babies!!!" quoting more of her own lyrics, this time from the 1995 hit "Always Be My Baby."

MORE: Nick Cannon reveals where relationship with Mariah Carey stands after welcoming ten more kids since their divorce

The singer's longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka also left a sweet comment that read: "Happy Birthday Roc & Roe! I love you both so much!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.